Global Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Markets Analysis, 2021-2031 Featuring Profiles of Anritsu, Calian Advanced Technologies, CRFS, Integrasys, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Among Others

The global satellite spectrum monitoring market is estimated to reach $5.14 billion in 2031 from $2.55 billion in 2021, at a growth rate of 7.24% during the forecast period. The major driving factor for the market's robustness is the increasing growth in the small satellite market with the predicted launch of satellite constellations of communication for the various end users such as defense, government, and commercial is another major factor contributing to the spectrum demand.



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Signal Interference Due to SATCOM Proliferation



Rise in Spectrum Congestion Due to Increasing Technological Innovations

Challenges

High Cost Associated with Spectrum Monitoring and Mitigation Component

Opportunities

Emerging Cloud-based Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Service

Market Segmentation

End User: Aerospace, Maritime, Oil and Gas, Military, Government, Media and Entertainment

Frequency: Very High Frequency (VHF) (30mhz - 300mhz), Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) (301mhz - 3ghz), Super High Frequency (SHF) (3ghz - 30ghz), Extremely High Frequency (EHF) (31ghz - 300ghz)

Solution: Hardware, Software

End User Insights

In today's increasingly crowded and globalized wireless environment, effective government regulation and spectrum management are both critical and is difficult to accomplish. Government bodies need to have the most advanced spectrum monitoring system to stay ahead of the curve, catch violators, and resolve disputes. The spectrum monitoring system also helps satellite frequency regulators identify authorized and unauthorized satellite communication signals, manage the satellite spectrum used in their respective countries, and help improve cooperation with other telecommunications regulatory agencies. It also helps the government bodies to analyze and understand real-world scenarios in bands prior to implementing spectrum rules.



Frequency Insights

The super high frequency (SHF) is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period as most frequency bands used for satellite communication fall under this range. The frequency within this range allows for the transmission of significant amounts of data without being susceptible to the weather due to the size of the waves in this band.



Solution Insights

Hardware components include antenna, spectrum analyzer/signal analyzer, vector signal analyzer, real-time spectrum analyzer, monitoring receiver, and direction finders. Choosing the right combination of hardware based on the requirement will help identify areas where efficiency can be improved, ensure equitable access and an interference-free environment among different users and services, and implement the best practices to keep up with the evolving demand.

Regional Segmentation

North America : U.S., Canada

: U.S., Europe : Germany , U.K., France , Rest of Europe

: , U.K., , Rest of Asia-Pacific : Japan , China , India , Rest of Asia-Pacific

: , , , Rest of Rest of the World: Middle East and Africa , Latin America

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global satellite spectrum monitoring market during the forecast period. The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the high presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and providing satellite spectrum monitoring solutions. The continuous technology advancement by key players in the satellite industry is another factor contributing to the growth of the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space industry. Some of the key players in the market that are making significant developments in the market to commercialize the technology is Anritsu, Calian Advanced Technologies, CRFS Limited, Integrasys SA, Keysight Technologies, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., ST Engineering, Clearboxsystem, and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Leading Players Profiled

Anritsu Corporation

Calian Group Ltd.

CRFS Limited

Clearbox System

EXFO Inc.

Integrasys SA

Keysight Technologies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Narda Safety Test Solutions

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

ST Engineering iDirect, Inc.

Other Key Players Profiled

Avcom of Virginia Inc.

Tektronix

Novator Solutions AB

SatSignature

Skylink Technology

thinkRF Corp.

Recent Developments

In December 2019 , Kratos received a $39 million contract to continuously monitor RF signals for government leased bandwidth on commercial satellites and bandwidth on military satellite communications.

, Kratos received a contract to continuously monitor RF signals for government leased bandwidth on commercial satellites and bandwidth on military satellite communications. In February 2020 , Kratos received an $11.5 million contract to build an advanced space radio monitoring system for a government customer to help regulate and protect the satellite spectrum

, Kratos received an contract to build an advanced space radio monitoring system for a government customer to help regulate and protect the satellite spectrum In December 2020 , CRFS along with Tektraco Telecoms completed the national spectrum management installation for the Malta Communications Authority (MCA). CRFS, which now enables to continuously monitor all national frequencies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key strategies implemented by the players to sustain in this emerging market?

Which region is expected to be leading the global satellite spectrum monitoring market by 2031?

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities faced by the companies working in the global satellite spectrum monitoring market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

Which are the segments and applications that are expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period?

