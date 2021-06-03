Global SCADA Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SCADA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SCADA market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is a control framework that uses PCs, graphical UIs and networked data communications for high-level process supervisory management and to obtain real-time information, especially from topographically isolated areas. It is used for enhancing productivity and efficiency across various industries like power, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater treatment, automotive and electrical, and electronics.

The expanding utilization of SCADA in grid automation ventures across different developing nations has encouraged the manufacturers to focus on enhancing their infrastructure with a specific end-goal of power distribution and limiting transmission losses.



The popularity of SCADA is rising as it helps to quickly distinguish faults in machinery which makes minimization of defects conceivable. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of SCADA frameworks is creating high demand for these systems worldwide. Moreover, they can evenly distribute power by re-steering electricity from excess capacity regions to areas with a lack of power supply. This capability of restoring power is another advantage of SCADA, owing to which it is progressively making way into the mainstream market.

Another important factor that is boosting the sales of SCADA is its increasing employment in the oil and gas sector as it helps in improving the extraction output, streamlining production and curbing losses. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global SCADA market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Alstom, General Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Iconics Inc., Elynx Technologies, LLC, Enbase LLC, Globalogix and Inductive Automation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global SCADA market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global SCADA market?

What has been the impact of COVID 19 on the global SCADA market?

What is the breakup of the global SCADA market on the basis of component?

What is the breakup of the global SCADA market on the basis of architecture?

What is the breakup of the global SCADA market on the basis of end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global SCADA market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global SCADA market?

What is the structure of the global SCADA market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global SCADA market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global SCADA Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Architecture

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Communication Systems

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Architecture

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Oil and Gas

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Power

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Water and Wastewater

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Pharmaceutical

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Global SCADA Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Global SCADA Industry: Value Chain Analysis



12 Global SCADA Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Global SCADA Industry: Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.2 Emerson Electric Co.

14.3.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

14.3.4 Schneider Electric SE

14.3.5 Siemens AG

14.3.6 Alstom

14.3.7 General Electric Co.

14.3.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

14.3.9 Omron Corporation

14.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

14.3.11 Iconics Inc.

14.3.12 Elynx Technologies, LLC

14.3.13 Enbase LLC

14.3.14 Globalogix

14.3.15 Inductive Automation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbk8jc



