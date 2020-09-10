Global Scaffolding Industry
Global Scaffolding Market to Reach $70.8 Billion by 2027
Sep 10, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scaffolding estimated at US$50.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Supported Scaffolding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suspended Scaffolding segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Scaffolding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Rolling Scaffolding Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Rolling Scaffolding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 479-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Altrad
- Brand Industrial Services Inc.
- PERFORMIO
- ULMA C y E, S. Coop.
- Universal Building Supply, Inc.
- Waco Kwikform Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Scaffolding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Scaffolding Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Scaffolding Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Scaffolding Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Supported Scaffolding (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Supported Scaffolding (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Supported Scaffolding (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Suspended Scaffolding (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Suspended Scaffolding (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Suspended Scaffolding (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Rolling Scaffolding (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Rolling Scaffolding (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Rolling Scaffolding (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Wood Scaffolding (Material) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Wood Scaffolding (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Wood Scaffolding (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Bamboo Scaffolding (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Bamboo Scaffolding (Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Bamboo Scaffolding (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Steel Scaffolding (Material) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Steel Scaffolding (Material) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Steel Scaffolding (Material) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Aluminum Scaffolding (Material) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Aluminum Scaffolding (Material) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Aluminum Scaffolding (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: External (Location) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: External (Location) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: External (Location) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Internal (Location) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Internal (Location) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Internal (Location) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Ship Building (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Ship Building (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Ship Building (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Electrical Maintenance (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Electrical Maintenance (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Electrical Maintenance (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Scaffolding Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Scaffolding Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Scaffolding Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 47: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Scaffolding Market in the United States by Location:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Scaffolding Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 59: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Scaffolding Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Canadian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Canadian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Canadian Scaffolding Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Scaffolding Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Scaffolding Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 71: Scaffolding Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million
by Material: 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Scaffolding Market Share in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Scaffolding Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Scaffolding in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Japanese Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Scaffolding Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Scaffolding Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 83: Scaffolding Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Chinese Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Scaffolding Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Scaffolding in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Scaffolding Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Scaffolding Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Scaffolding Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Scaffolding Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Scaffolding Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Scaffolding Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Scaffolding Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million
by Material: 2020-2027
Table 98: European Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 99: Scaffolding Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: European Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027
Table 101: Scaffolding Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Scaffolding Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Scaffolding Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: European Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 106: Scaffolding Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: French Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Scaffolding Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: French Scaffolding Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: French Scaffolding Market Share Shift by Material:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Scaffolding Market in France by Location: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: French Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Scaffolding Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: French Scaffolding Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Scaffolding Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 118: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: German Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: German Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 122: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: German Scaffolding Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: German Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 126: German Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Scaffolding Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Scaffolding Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Scaffolding Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 134: Scaffolding Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Italian Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Scaffolding Market by Location: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Italian Demand for Scaffolding in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Scaffolding Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Scaffolding Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 146: Scaffolding Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Scaffolding: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Scaffolding Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Scaffolding in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: United Kingdom Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Scaffolding Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 154: Spanish Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Spanish Scaffolding Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Spanish Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 158: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 159: Spanish Scaffolding Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Spanish Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Spanish Scaffolding Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Spanish Scaffolding Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Scaffolding Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 165: Spanish Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 166: Russian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Scaffolding Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Russian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Scaffolding Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 170: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 171: Russian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Russian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Scaffolding Market in Russia by Location: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Russian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Russian Scaffolding Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Scaffolding Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 178: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Scaffolding Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 182: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 183: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027
Table 185: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Europe Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 191: Scaffolding Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Scaffolding Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Scaffolding Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Scaffolding Market in Asia-Pacific by Location:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Scaffolding Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 205: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Australian Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Australian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Australian Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 209: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Australian Scaffolding Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Australian Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 213: Australian Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Scaffolding Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Australian Scaffolding Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 217: Indian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Indian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 219: Scaffolding Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 220: Indian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 221: Scaffolding Market in India: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 222: Indian Scaffolding Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Indian Scaffolding Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Indian Scaffolding Historic Market Review by
Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 225: Scaffolding Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 226: Indian Scaffolding Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Scaffolding Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 228: Indian Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 229: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 234: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 237: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Scaffolding Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 239: South Korean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 240: Scaffolding Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scaffolding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 242: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 245: Scaffolding Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scaffolding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Scaffolding Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2012-2019
Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market Share
Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Scaffolding in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scaffolding Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 252: Scaffolding Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 253: Latin American Scaffolding Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 254: Scaffolding Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 255: Latin American Scaffolding Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 256: Latin American Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 258: Latin American Scaffolding Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 259: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Scaffolding Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 260: Scaffolding Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 261: Latin American Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Latin American Scaffolding Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019
Table 264: Latin American Scaffolding Market by Location:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Latin American Demand for Scaffolding in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: Scaffolding Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 267: Latin American Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 268: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 269: Scaffolding Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 270: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 271: Scaffolding Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 272: Argentinean Scaffolding Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 273: Scaffolding Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales
by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 274: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027
Table 275: Scaffolding Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 276: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Share Breakdown by
Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Argentinean Scaffolding Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 278: Scaffolding Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 279: Argentinean Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 280: Scaffolding Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 281: Brazilian Scaffolding Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 282: Brazilian Scaffolding Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 283: Scaffolding Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 284: Brazilian Scaffolding Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 285: Brazilian Scaffolding Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 286: Scaffolding Market in Brazil by Location: Estimates
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker