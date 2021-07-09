Global scalable drone system: German innovation award goes to HHLA Sky

The honour went to a scalable drone management system, which can simultaneously control more than 100 industrial drones around the globe – all from a single control centre: https://hhla-sky.de/en/drone-system/technology

Lothar Müller, Managing Director HHLA Sky: "Our team is delighted with the award, which perfectly matches HHLA's motto – the gateway to the future!"

Matthias Gronstedt, Managing Director and responsible for Research & Development at HHLA Sky: "Thanks to the active support of our parent company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, we managed to develop a technology that has no equal anywhere in the world. It will make the usage of drones more efficient and attractive for industrial customers."

HHLA Sky is leading the automation of the industrial use of drone fleets around the globe – centrally managed and monitored by a single integrated control center. For this purpose, the start-up of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is providing an advanced technology platform. As a technological leader, HHLA Sky advises users on how to better and more efficiently achieve their business and financial goals with drone solutions. https://hhla-sky.de/en/

More content

A Video on this site shows the purpose of this drone system: https://hhla-sky.de/en/about-us/hhla-sky-wins-german-innovation-award

This enlightening story can provide readers with more information: https://hhla.de/en/magazine/with-a-faresighted-system-to-the-future

Listeners may also choose to hear this audio file (only available in German): https://hhla.de/magazin/hhla-sky-loesungen-fuer-drohnen

HHL Sky will be happy to supply media with additional photos or video material on request. Please mail to Melanie: [email protected]

