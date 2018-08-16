Global Scar Treatment Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Rise In Online Retailing Of Scar Treatment Products

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Scar Treatment Market by Type of Treatment, by Type of Scar, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global scar treatment market size is expected to reach $34.9 billion by 2023

The market is mainly driven by rising prevalence of skin diseases, technological advancements in dermatological devices, rise in the number of road accidents, increasing number of surgical procedures performed, increasing awareness among people about various scar treatments, and surge in disposable income of general population leading to rise in spending on personal care.

Insights on market segments

Topical, surface, laser, injectable, and invasive surgical are the types of treatment available for removal or reduction of scars. Among these, the demand for topical products is expected to witness the highest growth, at a CAGR of 10.9%, during the forecast period. The growth in topical scar treatment market is mainly due to the various advantages of these products such as ease of application, low cost and less severe side effects of these products, compared to laser and other treatment options.

Scar can be formed due to different causes and each cause can lead to a different type of scar. Based on the type of scar, the scar treatment market is categorized into post-surgical scar, acne scar, keloid and hypertrophic scar, contracture scar, and stretch mark. The market is expected to witness fastest growth in the keloid and hypertrophic scar type category, with a CAGR of 11.8%, during the forecast period, mainly driven by the growing number of burns cases, globally.

Based on end user, the scar treatment market is categorized into home-use, hospitals dermatology clinics and others. Home-use held the largest share of the market, with 36.7% share in 2017, due to the increasing consumption and demand for topical and other home-use products for treatment of scars, as well as increase in the disposable income of the consumers.

North America dominates the global scar treatment market

Globally, North America accounted for the largest share of the scar treatment market, with 38.5% share in 2017. This is attributable to high disposable income of general population in the region, which further increases spending on personal care products. Moreover, the increasing appearance consciousness among the North American population has also led to rise in the adoption of technologically advanced products.

Additionally, the growing prevalence of skin diseases and burn incidences is further fueling the demand for the scar treatment products in the region. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), approximately 85% of the population in the U.S. suffers from acne, every year. The growing awareness about various products, which can enhance physical appearance of an individual is driving the demand for these products in the U.S.

Key players are launching topical scar treatment products to increase their market share

The key players operating in the scar treatment industry are launching various topical products, especially gel based, in order to strengthen their position in the topical scar treatment market. For instance, in October 2017, Sonoma Pharmaceutical Inc. received Brazilian Ministrio da Sade approval, for the marketing of multiple hypochlorous acid-based dermatology products such as Lasercyn, Gramaderm, Epicyn and Pediacyn. Among these products Epicyn is specially used for scar treatment.

In June 2017, Sonoma Pharmaceutical Inc. announced the Singapore approval for Microcyn (Hypochlorous Acid) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and hypertrophic/ keloid scars. The first approval was for EZyma hydrogel, which was meant to be used for the treatment of itching dryness, redness, burning and pain associated with atopic dermatitis. The second product was ScarLess hydrogel to be used for wound healing process, as well as management of hypertrophic and keloid scars.





Syneron Medical Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hologic Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Company Limited

Avita Medical Limited

Mlnlycke Health Care ABFosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew Plc

CCA Industries Inc.

Scarguard Labs LLC

Quantum Health

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Pacific World Corporation.

