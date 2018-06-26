Global SCARA Robot Market 2017-2018 & 2024

SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms) robots are type of industrial robots that are majorly used for material handling, mechanical assembly, packaging, screw driving, machine tending, etc. The global SCARA robot market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 5% during forecast period 2017-2024. Increasing demand of SCARA robots for palletizing is one of the major factors that contributes towards the growth of global SCARA robot market during forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals for troubleshooting the system or to program for a task is one of the major factors restraining the growth of global SCARA robot market during forecast period.

Geographically, global SCARA robot market report has been segmented in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing industrialization, investments in automotive, electrical and electronics, etc. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in SCARA robot market during forecast period due to increasing demand of SCARA robots from different end-user industries across Asia Pacific.

The report on global SCARA robot market is segmented on the basis of type, axis type, application and end-users. Type includes hardware (CPU board, power electronics, motors, brake unit and others), software (SSL, Mat Lab and others), services, testing, training and maintenance. Axis type segment is further divided as 3-axis SCARA robot, 4-axis SCARA robot, 5-axis SCARA robot, 6-axis SCARA robot and others.

Application segment includes transport, packaging, assembly, inspection and other applications. End-users includes electronics, food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, rubber and plastic, industrial & manufacturing, nuclear and other. Assembly (application) is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to high demand for SCARA robots for the assembly applications. Electronics (end-user segment) would dominate the market during the forecast period due to increased demand for automation from electronics industry.



The growth in global SCARA robot market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Yamaha Robotics (United States), ABB Group (Switzerland), Epson Robots (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan), etc. In order to gain competitive advantage, the major players of global SCARA robot market are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, strategic partnership, collaboration, joint ventures, investment, strategic expansion, funding etc. during forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global SCARA Robot Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increased Demand For SCARA Robots For Palletizing

3.1.2. Cost Benefits Offered By SCARA Robots

3.1.3. Increasing Demand From Various End-Users

3.1.4. Increased Automation Across Industries

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Lack Of Skilled Professionals

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Technological Advancements In SCARA Robots

3.3.2. Increasing Research And Development In SCARA Robots

3.3.3. Need For Collaborative SCARA Robots

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Increased Demand For Articulated Robots



4. Global SCARA Robot Market By Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Hardware Market

4.5.2. Global Software Market

4.5.3. Global Service Market

4.5.4. Global Testing Market

4.5.5. Global Training Market

4.5.6. Global Maintenance Market



5. Global SCARA Robot Market By Axis Type

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global 3-Axis SCARA Robot Market

5.5.2. Global 4-Axis SCARA Robot Market

5.5.3. Global 5-Axis SCARA Robot Market

5.5.4. Global 6-Axis SCARA Robot Market

5.5.5. Global Others Market



6. Global SCARA Robot Market By Applications

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Transport Market

6.5.2. Global Packaging Market

6.5.3. Global Assembly Market

6.5.4. Global Inspection Market

6.5.5. Global Others Market



7. Global SCARA Robot Market By End-User

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Electronics Market

7.5.2. Global Food And Beverage Market

7.5.3. Global Automotive Market

7.5.4. Global Pharmaceutical Market

7.5.5. Global Rubber And Plastic Market

7.5.6. Global Industrial & Manufacturing Market

7.5.7. Global Nuclear Market

7.5.8. Global Others Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

9.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

9.3. Opportunity Matrix

9.4. Global SCARA Robot Market By Region 2015-2024 ($ Million)



10. Company Profiles



ABB Group ( Switzerland )

) Asic Robotics AG ( Switzerland )

) Comau ( Italy )

) Epson Robots (U.S.)

Fanuc ( Japan )

) Googol Technology ( Hong Kong )

) Hirata ( Japan )

) Janome ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Electric ( Japan )

) Motoman (U.S.)

Omron Adept Technologies (U.S.)

Stubli Robotics ( Switzerland )

) Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Wachter (U.S.)

Yamaha Robotics (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rlbmp/global_scara?w=5





