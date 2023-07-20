Global Scented Candle Market to Reach $3.90 Billion in 2023, Driven by Product Innovations and Aromatherapy Trend

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scented Candle Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides critical information for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the scented candle market.

The market is projected to grow from $3.69 billion in 2022 to $3.90 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $4.81 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.

Major players in the scented candle market include California Exotic Novelties, Colonial Candles, CoScentrix, Diptyque, Himalayan Trading Post, Lee Naturals, Lelo, Magnolia Scents by Design, Mels Candles, Net-A-Porter, Newell Brands, Northern Lights Candles, Amy's Country Candles, BeCandle, Bolsius International BV, Brandt Kaarsen, and Bridgewater Candles.

A scented candle refers to a candle infused with fragrant oils that release a pleasant aroma when burned. It creates an ambiance of healthfulness and well-being and is used in aromatherapy for therapeutic purposes. Scented candles are available in various types such as jars, pillars, tea lights, tumblers, vases, and others.

Product innovations are driving the scented candle market, with major players focusing on developing unique offerings to gain a competitive edge. For example, in February 2020, McDonald's launched a scented candle pack that smelled like a Quarter Pounder when burned. The candle set included scents inspired by the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder, such as ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, bun, and 100% fresh beef.

North America accounted for the largest share of the scented candle market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Changes in lifestyle leading to stress and related ailments are driving the scented candle market. Stress, caused by physical, emotional, or psychological distress, has increased due to various factors, including the uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. People are seeking relaxation techniques like aromatherapy, which utilizes scented candles, to alleviate anxiety and despair.

For instance, the World Health Organization reported a significant increase of 25% in anxiety and depression cases worldwide in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). The use of scented candles in aromatherapy aligns with the growing demand for chemical-free techniques to manage stress and improve well-being. These factors contribute to the growth of the scented candle market.

The scented candle market comprises sales of soy wax, beeswax, and palm wax candles. The market value includes the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators, either to other entities or directly to end customers. It also includes the value of related services sold by the creators of the goods.

