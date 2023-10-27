Global School Bags Market Set for Remarkable 6.65% CAGR Growth: Premiumization and Sustainable Materials Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global School Bags Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school bags market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 6,380.75 million during the period 2022-2027, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.65%. A comprehensive analysis of the school bags market reveals key insights, market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 industry leaders.

This report provides a timely assessment of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends and driving forces within the school bags sector. The market's growth is fueled by innovations in materials and designs, resulting in product premiumization, a surging demand for lightweight school bags, and the rising global literacy rate.

The school bags market is categorized into various segments, as follows:

By Product

Polyesters

Nylon

Canvas

Leather

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

A notable factor contributing to the market's expansion in the coming years is the heightened demand for school bags crafted from environmentally friendly materials. Additionally, the personalization and customization of school bags, along with the introduction of exclusive designer options, are expected to drive significant demand.

The report on the school bags market encompasses the following critical areas:

School bags market sizing

School bags market forecast

School bags market industry analysis

The following companies are featured in the report:

ACCO Brands Corp.

Bagmiller

Balaji Bag

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Decathlon SA

DELSEY

Dolce and Gabbana SRL

Fjallraven Retail USA LLC

LLC Genie Bags India

Khadim India Ltd.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Rothco

Samsonite International SA

Sanghavi Bag

SREELEATHERS LTD

Sumdex inc.

VF Corp.

VIP Industries Ltd.

Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

