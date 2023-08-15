Global School Furniture Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2029: Active Seating Gains Popularity - Balance Balls and Rocking Chairs Enhance Student Focus & Concentration

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global School Furniture Market Outlook 2023-2029 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school furniture market is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. A significant trend in school furniture is the adoption of active seating options, such as balance balls, rocking chairs, and wobbling stools, which has been shown to enhance student focus and concentration.

Market Dynamics

Active Seating: Active seating options like balance balls and rocking chairs are gaining popularity due to their positive impact on student focus and concentration.

Active seating options like balance balls and rocking chairs are gaining popularity due to their positive impact on student focus and concentration. Customization: Schools are seeking customizable furniture solutions to meet unique requirements. Adjustable tables, desks, and chairs with features like lumbar support are being favored.

Schools are seeking customizable furniture solutions to meet unique requirements. Adjustable tables, desks, and chairs with features like lumbar support are being favored. Outdoor Learning Spaces: Schools are incorporating outdoor learning areas, utilizing picnic tables, benches, and tree stumps as alternative classrooms. Outdoor environments provide a refreshing change for students.

Schools are incorporating outdoor learning areas, utilizing picnic tables, benches, and tree stumps as alternative classrooms. Outdoor environments provide a refreshing change for students. Ergonomics and Health: Schools are recognizing the importance of ergonomic and comfortable furniture in promoting student health and well-being. Furniture facilitating proper posture and reducing musculoskeletal disorders is in high demand.

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic had a dual impact on the school furniture market. Increased demand for ergonomic furniture for remote learning boosted sales. However, budget constraints and disruptions in supply chains negatively affected the market.

Market Growth Factors

Global School Enrollments: The growing number of students globally has driven the demand for classroom furniture. Schools are replacing outdated furniture with visually appealing materials to create better learning environments.

The growing number of students globally has driven the demand for classroom furniture. Schools are replacing outdated furniture with visually appealing materials to create better learning environments. Environmentally Friendly Furniture: As schools adopt student-centered learning approaches, demand for adaptable and modular furniture has risen. Schools want furniture that can be easily rearranged for various learning activities.

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Funds: Schools, especially those with limited resources, face challenges in adopting new furniture. Lack of awareness about suitable furniture and its benefits hampers market growth.

Product Categories

Storage Units: Dominated the market in 2022 as schools shift from traditional lockers to more space-saving and individualized storage solutions.

Dominated the market in 2022 as schools shift from traditional lockers to more space-saving and individualized storage solutions. Seating Furniture: Includes active seating options that promote student focus.

Includes active seating options that promote student focus. Lab Furniture: Demand rises due to increased emphasis on STEM education, requiring specialized furniture for labs.

Application Segments

Classroom: Core demand area for school furniture due to increasing student enrollments.

Core demand area for school furniture due to increasing student enrollments. Library & Labs: Rising emphasis on STEM education has led to dedicated spaces, driving demand for specialized furniture.

Regional Outlook

North America : Largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the U.S. with a significant student population and demand for quality school furniture.

Largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the U.S. with a significant student population and demand for quality school furniture. Europe : Increasing use of unusual raw materials and visually appealing designs to improve classroom environments.

Increasing use of unusual raw materials and visually appealing designs to improve classroom environments. Asia Pacific : Demand boosted by rising school constructions and adoption of adaptable furniture.

Demand boosted by rising school constructions and adoption of adaptable furniture. LAMEA: Focus on promoting collaboration and interactive learning environments, boosting the need for flexible furniture solutions.

Key Companies Profiled

MillerKnoll, Inc.

Virco Mfg. Corporation

The HON Company (HNI Corporation)

Smith System

Hertz Furniture

VS America, Inc.

Paragon Furniture, Inc.

Haskell Education

Marco Group, Inc.

Fleetwood Group

Conclusion

The global school furniture market is witnessing growth due to factors like active seating adoption, customization, and the importance of ergonomic furniture. While challenges exist, the rising demand for quality education environments is driving the market forward. Key companies are innovating to meet the diverse needs of schools worldwide.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whwd9h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets