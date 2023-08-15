Global School Furniture Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2029: Active Seating Gains Popularity - Balance Balls and Rocking Chairs Enhance Student Focus & Concentration

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global School Furniture Market Outlook 2023-2029 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school furniture market is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. A significant trend in school furniture is the adoption of active seating options, such as balance balls, rocking chairs, and wobbling stools, which has been shown to enhance student focus and concentration.

Market Dynamics

  • Active Seating: Active seating options like balance balls and rocking chairs are gaining popularity due to their positive impact on student focus and concentration.
  • Customization: Schools are seeking customizable furniture solutions to meet unique requirements. Adjustable tables, desks, and chairs with features like lumbar support are being favored.
  • Outdoor Learning Spaces: Schools are incorporating outdoor learning areas, utilizing picnic tables, benches, and tree stumps as alternative classrooms. Outdoor environments provide a refreshing change for students.
  • Ergonomics and Health: Schools are recognizing the importance of ergonomic and comfortable furniture in promoting student health and well-being. Furniture facilitating proper posture and reducing musculoskeletal disorders is in high demand.

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic had a dual impact on the school furniture market. Increased demand for ergonomic furniture for remote learning boosted sales. However, budget constraints and disruptions in supply chains negatively affected the market.

Market Growth Factors

  • Global School Enrollments: The growing number of students globally has driven the demand for classroom furniture. Schools are replacing outdated furniture with visually appealing materials to create better learning environments.
  • Environmentally Friendly Furniture: As schools adopt student-centered learning approaches, demand for adaptable and modular furniture has risen. Schools want furniture that can be easily rearranged for various learning activities.

Market Restraints

  • Lack of Awareness and Funds: Schools, especially those with limited resources, face challenges in adopting new furniture. Lack of awareness about suitable furniture and its benefits hampers market growth.

Product Categories

  • Storage Units: Dominated the market in 2022 as schools shift from traditional lockers to more space-saving and individualized storage solutions.
  • Seating Furniture: Includes active seating options that promote student focus.
  • Lab Furniture: Demand rises due to increased emphasis on STEM education, requiring specialized furniture for labs.

Application Segments

  • Classroom: Core demand area for school furniture due to increasing student enrollments.
  • Library & Labs: Rising emphasis on STEM education has led to dedicated spaces, driving demand for specialized furniture.

Regional Outlook

  • North America: Largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the U.S. with a significant student population and demand for quality school furniture.
  • Europe: Increasing use of unusual raw materials and visually appealing designs to improve classroom environments.
  • Asia Pacific: Demand boosted by rising school constructions and adoption of adaptable furniture.
  • LAMEA: Focus on promoting collaboration and interactive learning environments, boosting the need for flexible furniture solutions.

Key Companies Profiled

  • MillerKnoll, Inc.
  • Virco Mfg. Corporation
  • The HON Company (HNI Corporation)
  • Smith System
  • Hertz Furniture
  • VS America, Inc.
  • Paragon Furniture, Inc.
  • Haskell Education
  • Marco Group, Inc.
  • Fleetwood Group

Conclusion

The global school furniture market is witnessing growth due to factors like active seating adoption, customization, and the importance of ergonomic furniture. While challenges exist, the rising demand for quality education environments is driving the market forward. Key companies are innovating to meet the diverse needs of schools worldwide.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whwd9h

