Global School Stationery Supplies Market to Reach $111.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Stationery Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global school stationery supplies market reached a value of US$ 88.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 111.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

School stationery is an essential tool for students of all age groups and is an integral part of the education system. School supplies include papers, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, sketch pens, pencil cases, notebooks, etc. A high degree of personalization in designing and printing has bridged the gap between the manufacturers and the consumers, thus providing them with supplies that fit the exact requirements of the consumers. School stationery is available in a wide variety of materials, such as paper, wood, metal, and plastic. Other materials such as cardboard and marble and design papers are also extensively used in the manufacturing of school stationery supplies.

Factors such as increasing brand consciousness of the consumers and availability of a wide variety of customizing options are among the key drivers for the growth of the global school stationery supplies market. Strong marketing and brand building campaigns such as licensed collaborations with various children television channels that enable the manufacturers to print popular cartoon characters on the stationery products are also expected to catalyze the growth of the market.

Additionally, the key players are increasingly emphasizing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, manufacturers are introducing sustainable and eco-friendly variants of oil paints, crayons, sketch pens, watercolors, and paint-brushes. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market include increasing global literacy rates, rising educational spending capacity, aggressive promotional activities, design innovations, etc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product:

Paper Products

Writing Instruments

Computer and Printer Supplies

Others

Breakup by End-User:

K-12

Higher Education

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Stationary and Book Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global School Stationery Supplies Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



8 Market Breakup by End-User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Infineon Technologies AG

International Business Machines Corporation

LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j818tn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets