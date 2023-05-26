Global School Uniform Market Opportunities and Strategies 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $37.7 Billion in 2032

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Uniform Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global school uniform market.

The school uniform market reached a value of nearly $16,020.3 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $16,020.3 million in 2022 to $25,272.3 million in 2027 at a rate of 9.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2027 and reach $37,726.2 million in 2032.

This report describes and explains the school uniform market and covers 2017 to 2022, termed the historic period, and 2022 to 2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased disposable income, increased number of schools, and increased focus on gender-neutral school uniforms.



Going forward, government subsidies for school uniforms, growth in e-commerce, rise in global population, and increasing rate of enrollment in schools will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the school uniform market in the future include increasing use of forever chemicals.



The school uniform market is segmented by type into trousers, shirts, skirts, tracksuits, sweaters and blazers and other types. The shirts market was the largest segment of the school uniform market segmented by type, accounting for 30.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the tracksuits segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the school uniform market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.



The school uniform market is segmented by material into polyester, nylon, cotton and other materials. The polyester market was the largest segment of the school uniform market segmented by material, accounting for 31.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the cotton segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the school uniform market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2022-2027.



The school uniform market is segmented by end-user into primary schools, middle or senior high schools, colleges and other end-users. The colleges market was the largest segment of the school uniform market segmented by end-user, accounting for 34.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the colleges segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the school uniform market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027.



The school uniform market is segmented by form into traditional wear and sportswear. The traditional wear market was the largest segment of the school uniform market segmented by form, accounting for 86.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the sportswear segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the school uniform market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the school uniform market, accounting for 41.0% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the school uniform market will be Eastern Europe and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.2% and 9.9% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.9% and 9.6% respectively.



The school uniform market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.00% of the total market in 2021. LT Apparel Group was the largest competitor with 0.19% share of the market, followed by Dennis Uniform with 0.17%, Elder Manufacturing Company with 0.11%, Trutex with 0.11%, Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd. with 0.11%, EAST BOY with 0.10%, John lewis plc with 0.09%, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company with 0.05%, Winterbottom schoolwear with 0.04%, and GS International with 0.03%.



The top opportunities in the school uniform market segmented by type will arise in the shirts segment, which will gain $2,851.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the school uniform market segmented by material will arise in the polyester segment, which will gain $2,862.8 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the school uniform market segmented by end-user will arise in the colleges segment, which will gain $3,241.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the school uniform market segmented by form will arise in the traditional wear segment, which will gain $7,886.7 million of global annual sales by 2027. The school uniform market size will gain the most in China at $2,078.8 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the school uniform market include focus on sustainable school uniforms to reduce their carbon footprint and waste, partnerships and collaborations, strategic investments, and mergers and acquisitions to improve their financial strength and product portfolio.



Player-adopted strategies in the school uniform market include enhancing business operations in the school uniform market through strategic acquisitions and strengthening business activities through strategic collaborations and partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the school uniform companies to focus on sustainable school uniforms, focus on increasing investments in new manufacturing facilities, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on partnerships and collaborations, focus on mergers and acquisitions, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on online marketing, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to target fast-growing end-users, focus on online consumers.

10. School Uniform Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global School Uniform Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global School Uniform Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

