Global School Uniform Market Report 2023: Forecasted Growth Rate, Market Size And Player Strategies - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's School Uniform Global Market Report 2023, the school uniform market size is expected to grow to $17.6 billion in 2023. The school uniform market value is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from $25.2 billion in 2027 and reach $37.7 billion in 2032.

The global school uniform market is segmented -

1) By Type: Trousers, Shirts, Skirts, Tracksuits, Sweaters and Blazers, Others

2) By Material: Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Others

3) By Form: Traditional Wear, Sports Wear

4) By End-User: Primary School, Middle or Senior High School, College, Others

The top opportunities in the school uniform market segmented by type will arise in the shirts segment, which will gain $2.8 billion of global annual sales by 2027.

Take a look at a sample of our global school uniform market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6537&type=smp

The global school uniform market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. LT Apparel Group was the largest competitor with 0.19% school uniform market share, followed by Dennis Uniform, Elder Manufacturing Company, Trutex, Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd., EAST BOY, John lewis plc, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company, Winterbottom schoolwear, and GS International.

One of the strategies used by global school uniform market players is enhancing business operations in the school uniform market through strategic acquisitions and strengthening business activities through strategic collaborations and partnerships. An example of this can be seen in the strategy of Dennis Uniform. For instance, in March 2022, Dennis acquired Mills Uniform Company, a manufacturer of traditional school uniforms, made of comfortable natural fiber, colors, and embroidered customization.

In addition, according to the school uniform market analysis, sustainable school uniforms are gaining popularly in the school uniform market. Companies in the market are focusing on manufacturing sustainable school uniforms to reduce their carbon footprint and waste. For example, in October 2022, David Luke School Uniform, a UK-based clothes and fabric manufacturer, launched a 100% recyclable school blazer. The fabric can be used to make new clothing, eliminating waste, reducing the need for virgin materials, and reducing CO2 emissions.

Read The Full Global School Uniform Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/school-uniform-global-market-report

The school uniform market report 2023 by the business research company describes and explains the school uniform market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report covers market sizing information, market trends, strategies, and opportunities for the seven regions and major players of the market.

