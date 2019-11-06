Global Scintillator Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Scintillator market worldwide is projected to grow by US$184.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.4%. In-Organic Scintillator, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$406 Million by the year 2025, In-Organic Scintillator will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, In-Organic Scintillator will reach a market size of US$22.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$50.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Argus Imaging B.V.; CANBERRA Industries, Inc.; Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; Hitachi Metals Ltd.; Ludlum Measurements, Inc.; Mirion Technologies, Inc.; Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.; Rexon Components, Inc.; Rexon Inc.; Scintacor; Zecotek Photonics, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Scintillator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Scintillator Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Scintillator Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Scintillator Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Healthcare (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Healthcare (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Homeland Security (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Homeland Security (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Homeland Security (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial Application (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 14: Industrial Application (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 15: Industrial Application (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: In-Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: In-Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: In-Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 24: Organic Scintillator (Composition of Material) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Scintillator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Scintillator Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Scintillator Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: Scintillator Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Scintillator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Scintillator Market in the United States by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Scintillator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Scintillator Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Canadian Scintillator Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Scintillator Historic Market Review by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Scintillator Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scintillator in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Scintillator Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Scintillator Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Scintillator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Scintillator Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Scintillator in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Scintillator Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Chinese Scintillator Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Scintillator Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Scintillator Market by Composition of

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Scintillator Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Scintillator Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Scintillator Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Scintillator Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Scintillator Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Scintillator Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Scintillator Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Scintillator Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Scintillator Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Scintillator Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Scintillator Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Scintillator Market in France by Composition of

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Scintillator Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Scintillator Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Scintillator Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Scintillator Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Scintillator Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand for Scintillator in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Scintillator Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Italian Scintillator Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Scintillator Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Scintillator Market by Composition of

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scintillator in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Scintillator Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Scintillator Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Scintillator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Scintillator Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Scintillator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Scintillator Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Spanish Scintillator Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Scintillator Historic Market Review by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Scintillator Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Scintillator Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Scintillator Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Scintillator Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Scintillator Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Scintillator Market in Russia by Composition of

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Scintillator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Scintillator Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Scintillator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018-2025

Table 98: Scintillator Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Scintillator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Scintillator Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Scintillator Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Scintillator Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Scintillator Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Scintillator Market in Asia-Pacific by Composition

of Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Scintillator Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Scintillator Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Scintillator Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Scintillator Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Scintillator Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Scintillator Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Scintillator Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Indian Scintillator Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Scintillator Historic Market Review by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Scintillator Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Scintillator Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Scintillator Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Scintillator Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Scintillator Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 126: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Scintillator in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scintillator Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Scintillator Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scintillator: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition

of Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Scintillator Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scintillator Market Share

Analysis by Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Scintillator Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 134: Scintillator Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Scintillator Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Scintillator in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Scintillator Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Scintillator Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Latin American Scintillator Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Scintillator Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Scintillator Market by Composition

of Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Scintillator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Scintillator Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Scintillator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018-2025

Table 146: Scintillator Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Scintillator Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Scintillator Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Scintillator Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Scintillator Market in Brazil by Composition of

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Scintillator Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Scintillator Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Scintillator Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Scintillator Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Scintillator Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table7 160: Rest of Latin America Scintillator Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Scintillator Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 162: Scintillator Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Scintillator Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material:

2018 to 2025

Table 164: Scintillator Market in Rest of Latin America by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Scintillator Market Share

Breakdown by Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Scintillator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Scintillator Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Scintillator Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Scintillator Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Scintillator Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Scintillator Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Scintillator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East Scintillator Historic Market by

Composition of Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Scintillator Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition of Material for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Scintillator in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Scintillator Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Scintillator Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Scintillator: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Scintillator Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Scintillator Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Scintillator Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Scintillator Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Scintillator Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018-2025

Table 185: Scintillator Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Scintillator in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Scintillator Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Scintillator Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Scintillator Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Scintillator Market by Composition of

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Scintillator Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Scintillator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Scintillator Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Scintillator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 198: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Scintillator Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Scintillator Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Scintillator Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Scintillator Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Composition of Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Scintillator Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Scintillator Market Share

Breakdown by Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Scintillator Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Scintillator Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: Scintillator Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Scintillator Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition of Material: 2018 to

2025

Table 209: Scintillator Market in Africa by Composition of

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Scintillator Market Share Breakdown by

Composition of Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARGUS IMAGING B.V.

CANBERRA INDUSTRIES

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

HITACHI METALS

LUDLUM MEASUREMENTS

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES

RADIATION MONITORING DEVICES

REXON

REXON COMPONENTS, INC.

ZECOTEK PHOTONICS, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

