Global Scintillator Industry
Nov 06, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Scintillator market worldwide is projected to grow by US$184.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.4%. In-Organic Scintillator, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$406 Million by the year 2025, In-Organic Scintillator will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, In-Organic Scintillator will reach a market size of US$22.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$50.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Argus Imaging B.V.; CANBERRA Industries, Inc.; Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; Hitachi Metals Ltd.; Ludlum Measurements, Inc.; Mirion Technologies, Inc.; Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.; Rexon Components, Inc.; Rexon Inc.; Scintacor; Zecotek Photonics, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799560/?utm_source=PRN
