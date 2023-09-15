Global Scintillator Market Experiences Robust Growth: Valuation Set to Soar to US$ 715 Million by 2028 with a Strong CAGR of 4.7%

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scintillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scintillator market demonstrated impressive growth in 2022, reaching a total valuation of US$ 540 million. According to the report the market is set to continue its upward trajectory, with expectations to reach US$ 715 million by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Scintillators, materials capable of absorbing high-energy photons and incident particles like protons, electrons, and neutrons, are gaining prominence worldwide. These versatile materials encompass a wide range, including inorganic and organic crystals, organic liquids, noble gases, and scintillating gases. Scintillators play a pivotal role in converting absorbed energy into visible or ultraviolet photons, enabling detection through photomultipliers and photodiodes.

Furthermore, scintillators facilitate the efficient determination of the energy and timing of incident radiation. Their superior sensitivity to deposited energy, rapid response times, and cost-effective construction make them the preferred choice over other radiation detectors. Consequently, scintillators find extensive applications in nuclear power plants, medical imaging, manufacturing industries, high-energy particle experiments, and national security initiatives.

In the healthcare sector, scintillators play a crucial role in the detection and analysis of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, resulting in growing global demand. Additionally, governments worldwide are introducing stringent regulations governing the use of medical devices, compelling hospitals and healthcare institutions to adopt advanced scintillation and radiation detectors. These materials are also instrumental for security and defense organizations worldwide, enhancing homeland security efforts and mitigating radiological threats.

For instance, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been at the forefront of supporting the development of solid organic scintillators under the Exploratory Research and Small Business Innovative Research programs, aiming to detect radioactive substances and prevent radiological threats.

Key Market Segmentation:

The global scintillator market report, provided by [Publisher Name], offers an in-depth analysis of key trends within each sub-segment, along with global and regional forecasts for the period spanning 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on the composition of materials, end products, and applications.

Composition of Material:

In-Organic Scintillators Alkali Halides Oxide-Based Scintillators Others

Organic Scintillators Single Crystal Liquid Scintillators Plastic Scintillators



End Product:

Personal or Pocket Size Instruments

Hand-Held Instruments

Fixed, Installed, and Automatic Instruments

Application:

Healthcare

Nuclear Power Plants

Manufacturing Industries

Homeland Security and Defense

Others

Regional Breakdown:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report conducts a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key players such as Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd., Argus Imaging Bv Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd, Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc, Rexon Components and TLD Systems Inc., Saint Gobain, Zecotek Photonics Inc, and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global scintillator market performed, and what are the expected trends in the coming years?

Which regions are the key markets for the global scintillator industry?

What impact has COVID-19 had on the global scintillator industry?

How is the market segmented based on the composition of materials, application, and end product?

What are the driving factors and challenges in the global scintillator industry?

Who are the key players in the global scintillator market, and what is the level of competition?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig2s61

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets