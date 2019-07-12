Global Scintillator Market Size to Reach $586 Million by 2024

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scintillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scintillator market reached a value of US$ 425 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 586 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.



In the healthcare industry, scintillators are used to detect and analyze cardiovascular and neurological diseases. With the increasing occurrence of these ailments, the demand for scintillators is increasing across the globe.



Moreover, the governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations on the use of medical devices which, in turn, is pressurizing hospitals and healthcare organizations to adopt technologically advanced scintillation and radiation detectors.



Additionally, these materials are used by security and defense organizations worldwide to tighten homeland security and avert human loss. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States has been supporting the development of solid organic scintillators under the Exploratory Research and Small Business Innovative Research programs for detecting radioactive substances and preventing radiological threats.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Scintillator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Composition of Material

5.4 Market Breakup by End Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Composition of Material

6.1 In-Organic Scintillator

6.2 Organic Scintillator



7 Market Breakup by End Product

7.1 Personal or Pocket Size Instruments

7.2 Hand-Held Instruments

7.3 Fixed, Installed, and Automatic Instruments



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Healthcare

8.2 Nuclear Power Plants

8.3 Manufacturing Industries

8.4 Homeland Security & Defense

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd.

14.3.2 Argus Imaging B.V. Inc.

14.3.3 Canberra Industries

14.3.4 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

14.3.5 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

14.3.6 Ludlum Measurements Inc.

14.3.7 Mirion Technologies Inc.

14.3.8 Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc

14.3.9 Rexon Components & TLD Systems Inc.

14.3.10 Saint Gobain

14.3.11 Zecotek Photonics Inc.

