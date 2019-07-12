Global Scintillator Market Size to Reach $586 Million by 2024
Jul 12, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scintillator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global scintillator market reached a value of US$ 425 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 586 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.
In the healthcare industry, scintillators are used to detect and analyze cardiovascular and neurological diseases. With the increasing occurrence of these ailments, the demand for scintillators is increasing across the globe.
Moreover, the governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations on the use of medical devices which, in turn, is pressurizing hospitals and healthcare organizations to adopt technologically advanced scintillation and radiation detectors.
Additionally, these materials are used by security and defense organizations worldwide to tighten homeland security and avert human loss. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the United States has been supporting the development of solid organic scintillators under the Exploratory Research and Small Business Innovative Research programs for detecting radioactive substances and preventing radiological threats.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Scintillator Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Composition of Material
5.4 Market Breakup by End Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Composition of Material
6.1 In-Organic Scintillator
6.2 Organic Scintillator
7 Market Breakup by End Product
7.1 Personal or Pocket Size Instruments
7.2 Hand-Held Instruments
7.3 Fixed, Installed, and Automatic Instruments
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Healthcare
8.2 Nuclear Power Plants
8.3 Manufacturing Industries
8.4 Homeland Security & Defense
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Middle East & Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Applied Scintillation Technologies Ltd.
14.3.2 Argus Imaging B.V. Inc.
14.3.3 Canberra Industries
14.3.4 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
14.3.5 Hitachi Metals Ltd.
14.3.6 Ludlum Measurements Inc.
14.3.7 Mirion Technologies Inc.
14.3.8 Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc
14.3.9 Rexon Components & TLD Systems Inc.
14.3.10 Saint Gobain
14.3.11 Zecotek Photonics Inc.
