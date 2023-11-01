Global Scoliosis Management Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Prevalence of Idiopathic & Congenital Scoliosis & Demand for Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Increases

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scoliosis Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Scoliosis Management Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Scoliosis Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This data comprises an analysis of the Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) and related orthosis markets worldwide. It includes current, historical, and future annual sales figures in US$ thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR).

The analysis is segmented into various product types, including TLSO, Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO), and Other Product Types. Additionally, it distinguishes between the Pediatric and Adult segments within these product types.

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (ctlso) segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $987.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Scoliosis Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$987.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The data provides a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage of value sales for different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. Finally, it offers a comprehensive analysis of the Scoliosis Management market, including annual sales figures from 2014 through 2030, and segmented analysis for different geographic regions.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

This comprehensive report will also provide granularity of the approach that leading competitors in the market, such as Aspen Medical Products, Bauerfeind AG, and Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, are undertaking, providing invaluable insight that you, as an executive, can leverage.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Idiopathic & Congenital Scoliosis Drives Market Growth

Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities

Demand for Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Increases

Vertebral Body Tethering Gains Traction

Schroth Therapy - A Useful Approach to Manage Scoliosis

Strong Focus on Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgeries and Increasing Use of Navigation and Robotics in Scoliosis Surgeries to Boost Prospects

Increasing Cases of Adult Scoliosis and Growing Aging Population to Propel the Adult Segment

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Recent Technological Advancements/Innovations in the Scoliosis Management Market

New Satellite Rod-based Sequential Correction for Severe Rigid Spinal Deformity to Reduce Surgery Risks and Other Complications

ApiFix System for Correcting Moderate Scoliosis with Single Curves

Shriners Hospitals for Children's The Tether , a Device for Scoliosis Treatment, Receives FDA Approval

, a Device for Scoliosis Treatment, Receives FDA Approval Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries to become Commonplace but Long Term Studies of Outcomes Essential for Wider Adoption

Disruptive Technologies in the Spine Space - A Review

3D Printed Brace Holds Potential to Enhance Scoliosis Treatment

