Global Scoliosis Management Market to 2026 - Opportunities Lie with Major Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Scoliosis Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scoliosis management market shows productive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 attributed to rising prevalence of scoliosis in the global population.

There is a disturbing rate of the population that is experiencing scoliosis and numerous juvenile individuals are utilizing support braces and have experienced spinal related medical procedures. These factors are expanding the interest for the scoliosis management worldwide.

The increased cost of the medical procedures, lack of awareness about the treatment and management, lack of the skilled professional, and the contrary reimbursement policies are few external factors restraining the overall growth of the scoliosis management market globally.

Furthermore, rising surgical procedures in developed nations, adoption of new braces, utilization of 3D printing technology, higher usage for customized braces, new product launches, and maximum utilization of advanced braces such as cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis brace and thoracolumbosacral orthosis brace is gaining traction during the forecast period.

Other external factors include, rising minimally invasive therapies, increasing awareness related to infantile, juvenile and adolescent idiopathic scoliosis worldwide, rising purchasing power of healthcare facilities, beneficiary schemes for reimbursement and are various factors fueling the demand for scoliosis management in near future.

Key Market Movements:



Based on the product, the thoracolumbosacral orthosis brace segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the scoliosis management procedures. The development of the worldwide scoliosis management is mostly determined by high pervasiveness of the spine disorder, higher adoption of supportive braces and higher technology assessment in the products with tracking devices, which can screen the health of the patient during the course of treatment.

North America to contribute maximum revenue share in the overall growth of the scoliosis management market attributed to rising surgical procedures, higher adoption of branded support braces, increasing awareness and programs held by top trained and skilled professionals, maximum reimbursement coverage, higher patient safety and the presence of top key manufacturers & sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada

to contribute maximum revenue share in the overall growth of the scoliosis management market attributed to rising surgical procedures, higher adoption of branded support braces, increasing awareness and programs held by top trained and skilled professionals, maximum reimbursement coverage, higher patient safety and the presence of top key manufacturers & sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Eastern Europe , Latin America , and Asia Pacific to shows promising opportunities and shows growing CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness among the individuals about the concerns for scoliosis management and its treatment. Surging population & a number of advanced healthcare settings, availability of branded braces & supports, and increasing healthcare spending in Russia , Brazil , India , China , and Japan may contribute the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Scoliosis Management Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Scoliosis Management Market, By Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Scoliosis Management Market, By End User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Scoliosis Management Market, by Geography, 2017 Vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Scoliosis Management Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Scoliosis Management Technologies: Future Trends

3.3. Current Scenario: Strategies Used for Drug Delivery Across BBB Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Opportunities

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.7. Major Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.8. Competitive Landscape

3.8.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Scoliosis Management Market, by Product Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. CTLSO (Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis) Brace

4.3. TLSO (Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis) Brace

4.4. Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) Brace



Chapter 5. Global Scoliosis Management Market, By End User, 2016 - 2026 (US$)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospitals & Clinics

5.3. Retail Pharmacies

5.4. Online Pharmacies



Chapter 6. Global Scoliosis Management Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Aspen Medical Products Inc.

DJO Global

Ottobock

Horton's Orthotics & Prosthetics

Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics

TRULIFE.

Bauerfeind AG

Spinal End User Inc.

Fited

Wellinks, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x355nb/global_scoliosis?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

