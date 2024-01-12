Global Scooter Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Swappable Electric Scooters are Emerging as an Innovative Segment, with Models Offering Swappable Batteries to Minimize Downtime for Charging

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Scooter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Normal Scooter, Electric Scooter), Electric Scooter Type (Conventional Electric Scooter, Swappable Electric Scooter), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scooter market is expected to reach USD 111.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for comfortable rides with a gearless driving system is propelling the growth of the scooter market. Scooters are lightweight, easy to drive, require low maintenance, and are cost-effective, thus widely preferred over other two-wheelers. Besides, the increasing adoption of rental electric scooters for local travel and sightseeing is expected to foster scooters' market growth.



However, various factors drive demand for scooters; the pandemic severely impacted scooter sales from 2019 to 2020. The pandemic has stalled all manufacturing activities globally, which has cascading effects on the production and sales of new scooters. The demand for scooters witnessed an upsurge post-pandemic due to shifting consumer preference towards cost-effective scooters.

Furthermore, to increase the penetration of electric scooters, the rental business model is followed by manufacturers. Companies such as Lime, Bird, Skip, Scoot, Spin, and Segway offer electric scooters on a rental basis.



As more automobile manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are entering the scooter market, it leads to the intensification of competition. Thus, to reduce the fierce competition in the scooter market, manufacturers are adopting a market consolidation strategy.



Scooter Market Report Highlights

The electric scooter segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period due to changing government policy & regulations to adopt electric vehicles. Besides various benefits, such as tax incentives, the low import duty of electric scooters is a crucial factor driving the electric scooter segment

The conventional scooter segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 86.9% in 2022. The Conventional electric scooters are lightweight, robust, and have lower initial and maintenance costs than their counterparts, thus widely adopted by consumers.

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 66.4% in 2022. Rising popularity among consumers seeking a comfortable ride with the gearless driving system and at low operating costs compared to the other mopeds has encouraged the regional demand for scooters

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Scooter Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Scooter Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Scooter Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Scooter Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Scooter Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Normal Scooter

4.4. Electric scooter



Chapter 5. Scooter Market: Electric Scooter Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Scooter Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Scooter Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Conventional Electric Scooter

5.4. Swappable Electric Scooter



Chapter 6. Scooter Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Scooter Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

Yadea Technology Group

Ninebot Ltd

Neutron Holdings

Bird Rides

Spin

GOTRAX

Segway

Razor

Uber Technologies

OKAI

