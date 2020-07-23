Global Scrap Metal Recycling Industry Outlook 2020-2027 - Projected to Reach a Revised Size of 1 Billion Metric Tons by 2027 due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scrap Metal Recycling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 5th edition of the report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market to Reach 1 Billion Metric Tons by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scrap Metal Recycling estimated at 895.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach 896.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.8% share of the global Scrap Metal Recycling market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Scrap Metal Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at 242.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 197.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 197.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Iron & Metal

ArcelorMittal SA

Aurubis AG

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Ferrous Processing & Trading Co.

Nucor Building Systems

PSC Metals, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Ltd.

Sunrise Metal Recycling LTD.

Upstate Metal Recycling, Inc.

Wm. Miller Scrap Iron & Metal Co.

Total Companies Profiled: 47

