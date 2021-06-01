Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Report 2021-2028: Focus on Chemically Strengthened Glass & Synthetic Sapphire for Smartphones & Tablets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Chemically Strengthened Glass, Synthetic Sapphire), By Application (Display Screens), By Hardness Scale (7 to 8.5, Above 8.5), By End-Use Industry (Smartphone & Tablets), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scratch-resistant glass market size is expected to reach USD 4,896.8 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Global scratch-resistant glass market revenue growth is due to growing demand and adoption of scratch-resistant glasses for applications in display screens and mobile phone body panels. Rapidly growing industries such as smartphones and automotive globally and need for scratch-resistant displays to protect from any damages are major factors driving growth of the global scratch-resistant glass market.



Major players are investing in production of lower versions of these glasses to offer glasses with enhanced strength for protection against scratches. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the scratch-resistant glasses market. However, lamination is a cost-effective lighter-weight alternative to scratch-resistant glasses, which could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the synthetic sapphire segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020.

Among the application segments, the display screen segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. The electronic gadgets segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the hardness scale segments, the 7 - 8.5 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as it is among chemically-strengthened glass, which makes it an ideal option for various uses.

Among the end-use industry segments, the smartphone and tablets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by the consumer good & electronics segment in terms of revenue share.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global scratch-resistant glass market in 2020, due to increasing production and sales of midrange as well as premium smartphones in the region.

The North America market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020, followed by closely by Europe market.

market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020, followed by closely by market. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Market Analysis



Market drivers analysis

The rising concern with smartphone scratches and high-charged price for the aftermarket repairing

Increase in the average price of electronic gadgets

High penetration of smartphone users in the developing economies

Technological advancements with scratch-resistant glasses

Market restraints analysis

The proliferation of scratch-resistant coating and lamination alternatives

Premium price setting by the manufacturers

The practice of using tempered plastic covers for smartphones

Scope of the Report



Type Outlook

Chemically Strengthened Glass

Synthetic Sapphire

Application Outlook

Display Screens

Electronic Gadgets Body

Automotive Interior & Exterior

Building Facade & Interior Architecture

Aviation & Marine Interior & Exterior

Optical Components

Camera Lenses

Others

Hardness Scale Outlook

1 to 7

7 to 8.5

Above 8.5

End-Use Industry Outlook

Smartphone & Tablets

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Automotive & Aerospace

Building & Construction

Maritime Industry

Home Decor

Others

Companies Mentioned

Corning Incorporated

SCHOTT AG

AGC Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Edmund Optics

Crystalwise Technology

Rubicon Technology Inc.

Precision Sapphire Technologies Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Monocrystal.

