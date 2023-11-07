Global Screenless Display Market Surges to $3 Billion in 2022, Poised for Explosive Growth at 30.9% CAGR by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Screenless Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global screenless display market has witnessed significant growth, with a market size of US$ 3.0 billion in 2022. According to industry experts, the market is expected to experience explosive expansion, reaching a valuation of US$ 17.5 billion by 2028, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Demand for Miniaturized Solutions Across Industries
  • Medical and Industrial Applications
  • Enhanced Automotive Safety Features
  • Research and Development Investments in Screenless Consumer Electronics

Screenless display technology, which allows the transmission of information using interactive projection without traditional screens, has gained prominence due to its cost-saving advantages, high-resolution image projection, and low power consumption compared to touch screen displays. The market offers various screenless display options, including holographic displays, virtual reality (VR) goggles, heads-up displays, virtual retinal displays, and synaptic interfaces.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for miniaturized solutions across industry verticals is a significant driver for screenless displays. In the medical field, healthcare professionals utilize screenless displays to view virtual X-rays and gather patient information. In industrial processes, screenless displays help in visualizing virtual blueprints and parts placement. In the automotive sector, screenless displays provide real-time data access without distracting drivers, aligning with consumer preferences for luxury and premium cars and meeting stringent safety regulations.

Key players in the market are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce screenless consumer electronics like smartphones, computers, laptops, and cameras, enhancing portability and functionality, and tapping into urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Type:

    • Visual Image
    • Retinal Display
    • Synaptic Interface

  • Application:

    • Holographic Projection
    • Head-Mounted Display
    • Head-Up Display
    • Others

  • Industry Vertical:

    • Aerospace and Defense
    • Automotive
    • Healthcare
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Others

  • Region:

    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Indonesia
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • United Kingdom
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry is analyzed, featuring profiles of key players such as BAE Systems plc, Eon Reality, Garmin Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Microvision Inc., RealView Imaging Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What is the current performance of the global screenless display market, and what are the growth projections?
  2. What impact has COVID-19 had on the global screenless display market?
  3. Which regions hold the most potential in the market?
  4. What is the market breakdown by type and application?
  5. How is the industry evolving in terms of miniaturization, medical, and industrial applications?
  6. What are the key factors driving and challenging the market?
  7. Who are the major players in the global screenless display market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.