Global Screenless Displays Market Report 2021-2026 with Profiles of 3D Holographic Display, BAE Systems, Ceres Holographics, Leia Display System, MicroVision, and Synaptics

The screenless display market is expected to grow from $1.4 Billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% from 2021 to 2026 to reach a value of $5 Billion in 2026.

The report provides an overview of the global market for screenless display technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, product type, industry, and geography.

Screenless display is a new type of projection-based display that integrates the most recent advancements in three areas of technology: digital light processing, wireless networking and any mobile operating system. Screenless display combines these three technologies to enable users to project any content onto practically any surface using a small, transportable wireless device. A display surface could be anything from a table or wall in an office or house to a kitchen countertop, a room ceiling, the outside of a camping tent, or even a door frame.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the development of the screenless display market. Most of the players in the industry have delayed product launches because the demand for medical device equipment overtook their launch plans. As of 2021, the situation has improved compared to 2020 and the majority of manufacturing facilities have started working with full efficiency. Moving forward the screenless display market will witness a revolution with the launch of new products.

Currently, technological innovation is happening at a faster rate. In the near future, the existing display technology, touch screen technology, which is extensively utilized in our tablets, smartphones and computers, will become obsolete. The upcoming revolutionary display technology, screenless display, will replace the touch screen ecosystem and resolve issues at a higher level, making life more convenient.

Augmented-reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technological advances are forming a new world in which virtual and physical items are blended at differing stages. The user experience environment is developing into new sorts of hybrid experiences as a result of the growth of transportable and integrated technologies, as well as fully interactive, physical-virtual interactions. However, practitioners and researchers have failed to properly define the parameters between these new experiences, technologies and realities.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the screenless display market. The report concludes with an analysis of the screenless display vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global screenless display market.

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including 3D Holographic Display, BAE Systems Inc., Ceres Holographics Ltd., Leia Display System, MicroVision Inc., and Synaptics Inc.

Report Includes

27 data tables and 46 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for the screenless display industry and market share analysis based on technology, product type, application, end-user industry, and region

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Coverage of history and evolution of screenless display technology, discussion of its impact on the electronics industry and information on mixed reality technologies

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Evolution of Screenless Display

Market Drivers

Screenless Displays Require Less or No Space

Shift Towards Virtual Ecosystem

Mixed Reality Technologies are an Increasingly Available Means for Organizations to Work Smarter From Anywhere

Easy Portability and No Need for Permanent Installation

Increase in Funding for Start-ups from Venture Capitalists and Other Organizations

Increase in Adoption of Wireless Connectivity Across Industries Will Help Ease Implementation of Screenless Display

Increasing Number of Collaborations and Acquisitions Related to Screenless Display Technology

Market Restraints

Threat From Hackers

High Cost, Compliance with Communication Protocols and Logistics of Products

Shortage of Semiconductor Chips Across Industries

Impact of COVID-19 on Screenless Display Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Introduction

Visual Image

Retinal Display

Synaptic Interface

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Holographic Projections

Head-Mounted Displays

Head-Up Display

Bionic Contact Lens

Virtual Retinal Display

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

Introduction

Automotive

Entertainment and Gaming

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Mining

Education

Marketing

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3D Holographic Display

Avegant Corp.

Bae Systems Inc.

Ceres Holographics Ltd.

Holoxica Ltd.

Leia Display System

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Microvision Inc.

Ostendo Technologies Inc.

Realview Imaging Ltd.

Seereal Technologies S.A.

Synaptics Inc.

Voxon Photonics

Wayray Ag

