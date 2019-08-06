Global Screw Compressor Industry
Aug 06, 2019, 17:17 ET
Screw Compressor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Oil-Injected, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.7 Billion by the year 2025, Oil-Injected will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$178.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$453.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Oil-Injected will reach a market size of US$473.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco AB (Sweden); Bauer Kompressoren Group (Germany); BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Gardner Denver, Inc. (USA); GE Oil & Gas (USA); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Howden Group Ltd. (United Kingdom); Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland); Kaeser Kompressoren SE (Germany); Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan); MAN SE (Germany); Siemens AG (Germany); Sullair LLC (USA)
SCREW COMPRESSOR MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Screw Compressor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Oil-Injected (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Oil-Free (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Stationary (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &
2025
Portable (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Screw Compressor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Screw Compressor Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oil-Injected (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Oil-Injected (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Oil-Injected (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Oil-Free (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Oil-Free (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Oil-Free (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Stationary (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Stationary (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Stationary (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Portable (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Portable (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Portable (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Power Plants (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Power Plants (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Power Plants (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Screw Compressor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Oil-Injected (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Oil-Free (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 &
2025
Stationary (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Portable (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Screw Compressor Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: United States Screw Compressor Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Screw Compressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Screw Compressor Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Screw Compressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Screw Compressor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Screw Compressor Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Screw Compressor Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Screw Compressor Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Screw Compressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 56: Screw Compressor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw
Compressor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Screw Compressor Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Screw Compressor Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Screw
Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Screw Compressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Screw Compressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Screw Compressor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Chinese Screw Compressor Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: Screw Compressor Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Screw Compressor in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Screw Compressor Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Screw Compressor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Oil-Injected (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Oil-Free (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Stationary (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Portable (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Screw Compressor Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Screw Compressor Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Screw Compressor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Screw Compressor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Screw Compressor Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: European Screw Compressor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Screw Compressor Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: European Screw Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Screw Compressor Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Screw Compressor Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French Screw Compressor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: French Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Screw Compressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Screw Compressor Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Screw Compressor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: German Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Screw Compressor Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: German Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Screw Compressor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Screw Compressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Screw Compressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Screw Compressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Screw Compressor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Italian Screw Compressor Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Screw Compressor Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Screw Compressor in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Screw Compressor Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Screw Compressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 113: Screw Compressor Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Screw Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw
Compressor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 116: Screw Compressor Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Screw Compressor Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Screw Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Screw Compressor Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Screw Compressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Screw Compressor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Screw Compressor Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: Screw Compressor Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Screw Compressor Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Screw Compressor Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: Russian Screw Compressor Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Screw Compressor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 143: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 144: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Screw Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Screw Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Screw Compressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Screw Compressor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Australian Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 164: Screw Compressor Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Screw Compressor Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Screw Compressor Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Screw Compressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Screw Compressor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Screw Compressor Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: Screw Compressor Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Indian Screw Compressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Screw Compressor Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Screw Compressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Screw Compressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 183: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Screw Compressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Screw Compressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 188: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 191: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Screw Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 197: Screw Compressor Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Screw Compressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Screw Compressor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 203: Latin American Screw Compressor Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 204: Screw Compressor Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Screw Compressor in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Screw Compressor Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Screw Compressor Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 212: Argentinean Screw Compressor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 213: Screw Compressor Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Screw Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Screw Compressor Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Screw Compressor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Screw Compressor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Screw Compressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Screw Compressor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Screw Compressor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Mexican Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 230: Screw Compressor Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Screw Compressor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Screw Compressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 239: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Screw Compressor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 245: Screw Compressor Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009,
