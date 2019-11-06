Global Screw Compressor Industry
Nov 06, 2019
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Screw Compressor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Oil-Injected, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.8 Billion by the year 2025, Oil-Injected will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$165.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$144.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil-Injected will reach a market size of US$416.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco AB; Bauer Kompressoren Group; BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG; Gardner Denver, Inc.; GE Oil & Gas; Hitachi Ltd.; Howden Group Ltd.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Kaeser Kompressoren SE; Kobe Steel Ltd.; MAN SE; Siemens AG; Sullair LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Screw Compressor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Screw Compressor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Screw Compressor Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oil-Injected (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Oil-Injected (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Oil-Injected (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Oil-Free (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Oil-Free (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Oil-Free (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Stationary (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Stationary (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Stationary (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Portable (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Portable (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Portable (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Power Plants (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Power Plants (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Power Plants (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Screw Compressor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Screw Compressor Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: United States Screw Compressor Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Screw Compressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Screw Compressor Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Screw Compressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Screw Compressor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Screw Compressor Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Screw Compressor Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Screw Compressor Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Screw Compressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Screw Compressor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw
Compressor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Screw Compressor Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Screw Compressor Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Screw
Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Screw Compressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Screw Compressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Screw Compressor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Chinese Screw Compressor Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: Screw Compressor Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Screw Compressor in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Screw Compressor Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Screw Compressor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Screw Compressor Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Screw Compressor Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Screw Compressor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Screw Compressor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Screw Compressor Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: European Screw Compressor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Screw Compressor Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: European Screw Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Screw Compressor Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Screw Compressor Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French Screw Compressor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: French Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Screw Compressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Screw Compressor Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Screw Compressor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: German Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Screw Compressor Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: German Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Screw Compressor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Screw Compressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Screw Compressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Screw Compressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Screw Compressor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Italian Screw Compressor Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Screw Compressor Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Screw Compressor in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Screw Compressor Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Screw Compressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Screw Compressor Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Screw Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw
Compressor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 116: Screw Compressor Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Screw Compressor Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Screw Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Screw Compressor Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Screw Compressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Screw Compressor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Screw Compressor Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: Screw Compressor Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Screw Compressor Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Screw Compressor Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: Russian Screw Compressor Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Screw Compressor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 143: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 144: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Screw Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Screw Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Screw Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Screw Compressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Screw Compressor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Australian Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 164: Screw Compressor Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Screw Compressor Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Screw Compressor Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Screw Compressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Screw Compressor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Screw Compressor Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: Screw Compressor Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Indian Screw Compressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Screw Compressor Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Screw Compressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Screw Compressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 183: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Screw Compressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Screw Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Screw Compressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 191: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Screw Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressor Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 197: Screw Compressor Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Screw Compressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Screw Compressor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 203: Latin American Screw Compressor Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 204: Screw Compressor Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Screw Compressor in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Screw Compressor Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Screw Compressor Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 212: Argentinean Screw Compressor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 213: Screw Compressor Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Screw Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Screw Compressor Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Screw Compressor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Screw Compressor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Screw Compressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Screw Compressor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Screw Compressor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Mexican Screw Compressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 230: Screw Compressor Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Screw Compressor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Screw Compressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Screw Compressor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 239: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Screw Compressor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 245: Screw Compressor Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Screw Compressor Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Screw Compressor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 251: Screw Compressor Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Screw Compressor Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Screw Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Screw Compressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 257: Screw Compressor Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw
Compressor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 260: Screw Compressor Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Screw Compressor Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Screw
Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: Iranian Screw Compressor Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 264: Screw Compressor Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 265: Israeli Screw Compressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 266: Screw Compressor Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Screw Compressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Israeli Screw Compressor Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 269: Israeli Screw Compressor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 270: Screw Compressor Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Israeli Screw Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 272: Screw Compressor Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Screw Compressor Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Screw Compressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: Screw Compressor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Screw Compressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 277: Screw Compressor Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 278: Saudi Arabian Screw Compressor Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 279: Screw Compressor Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Screw Compressor in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 281: Screw Compressor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 282: Saudi Arabian Screw Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 283: Screw Compressor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: United Arab Emirates Screw Compressor Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 285: Screw Compressor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: Screw Compressor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Share this article