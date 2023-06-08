Global Scrubber System Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Scrubber Systems from the Marine Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scrubber System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global scrubber system market is expected to grow from $3.45 billion in 2022 to $3.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The scrubber system market is expected to grow to $4.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players in the scrubber system market are Alfa Laval AB, Nederman MikroPul LLC, Wartsila Corporation, Yara Marine Technologies AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., CECO Environmental, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Verantis Corporation, Fuji Electric Co Ltd., HAMON, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Valmet Oyj, Tri-Mer Corporation, GEA Group AG, Croll Reynolds, and Fabritech Engineers.

Scrubber system refers to pollution control devices that remove harmful materials and substances from industrial exhaust fumes before they are released into the environment.



The main types of scrubber system are wet scrubber and dry scrubber. A wet scrubber is a type of scrubber that uses a combination of wet materials to remove acidic gases and dangerous pollutants from industrial exhaust gases before their release into the environment. Wet scrubbers are commonly used to remove acid gases and harmful pollutants by scrubbing liquids from exhaust gas from furnaces or other devices. It uses wet technology and dry technology. It is used in onshore and offshore applications. It is used by oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, and chemical industries.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the scrubber systems market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on research and development for product innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Wartsila Corporation, a Finland-based company specializing in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, introduced the IQ Series exhaust gas treatment system, a small scrubber system for container vessels.

The IQ Series scrubber can produce the same exhaust gas cleaning results while taking up less space which is 25% smaller, 30% lighter, and 35% smaller in volume. This innovative design allows the same exhaust gas cleaning results to be achieved within a smaller footprint. Furthermore, the IQ series can be added with additional technologies, such as exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to reduce NOx, a black carbon filter to reduce particulate matter (PM).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the scrubber system market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the scrubber system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the scrubber system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising demand for scrubber systems from the marine industry is expected to propel the growth of the scrubber systems markets going forward. The marine industry refers to an industry involving waterborne commerce, such as carrying out tasks onboard commercial, exploration, service, or other vessels moving across the ocean, inland waterways, coastal areas, harbors, and other noncontiguous places. Scrubber systems in marine industries are used to reduce or remove harmful materials and substances from ship-exhausted fumes to make limited toxic releases in the environment.

For instance, in October 2022, according to a study conducted by Chalmers University of Technology, a Sweden-based university for science and technology, approximately 4,000 ships, or 16% of all cargo ships, and a third of all cruise ships utilize scrubbers globally today. Therefore, the rising demand for scrubber systems from the marine industry is driving the growth of the scrubber systems market.



The scrubber system market consists of sales of chemical scrubbers or gas scrubbers, chlorine scrubbers, venturi or particulate scrubbers, multi-vane (MVS) scrubbers, particulate or dust scrubber, ammonia scrubbers, sulfuric acid scrubbers, dry sorbent injector, dry spray absorbers, cyclone spray chambers, spray towers, impingement or perforated plate scrubbers and orifice scrubbers.

