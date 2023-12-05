Global SD-WAN and SASE Voice of Customer Research Insights 2023: Technology Drivers and Business Outcomes, and SD-WAN and SASE Observations

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SD-WAN and SASE Voice of Customer Research Insights" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the 2023 Global SD-WAN and SASE cross-vertical survey, drawing insights from 1,390 network decision-makers. The survey encompassed a diverse range of participants, including C-suite executives and IT/network decision-makers representing enterprises across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The primary objective of this research was to gain a deeper understanding of how organizational priorities are evolving and the role that SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) technologies play in helping enterprises achieve their business objectives.

This Voice of the Customer report delivers critical insights into the implementation and adoption of SD-WAN and SASE, shedding light on the complexities associated with SD-WAN implementation and the internal challenges that hinder adoption. It also highlights the growing significance of SASE as part of overall network strategies, particularly as network budgets show an upward trend in 2023.

The  results provide valuable insights into the decision-making processes within enterprises, elucidating the benefits organizations derive from deploying SASE and SD-WAN technologies. Furthermore, the report offers insights into the purchasing preferences of organizations when it comes to SD-WAN and SASE solutions. Overall, this research offers a comprehensive view of the landscape and trends surrounding SD-WAN and SASE adoption among enterprises, providing valuable information for decision-makers and stakeholders in the field of networking and digital transformation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

  • Key Findings for SD-WAN and SASE Implementation and Adoption

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives and Methodology
  • Respondent Profile
  • Organizations' Network Services Budgets

3. Technology Drivers and Business Outcomes

  • Top Business Outcomes for Digital Transformation
  • Top Technology Trends for Businesses

4. SD-WAN Observations

  • SD-WAN Adoption and Deployment
  • Achieved Benefits of SD-WAN Deployment
  • SD-WAN Brings Cost Savings and Expansion

5. SD-WAN and SASE Observations

  • SASE Deployments Gain Traction
  • Key Reasons for Deploying SASE
  • SD-WAN and SASE Adoption Challenges
  • Buying Options for SD-WAN and SASE

