Global SD-WAN Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2021, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for software-based SD-WANs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60-65 percent until 2021, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. SD-WAN deployments are expected to offer increased visibility and control over the WAN network, rather than an alternative to MPLS WANs and also provide cost reduction and bandwidth optimization opportunities.

Around 60-65 percent of enterprises source MPLS-based WAN connectivity services, however, the composition is expected to decrease in the next 5 years. The global MPLS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5 percent until 2021, to reach a value of $25-27 billion, with the Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest growing market with a growth rate of 7-8 percent.

SD-WAN has the potential to reduce the total cost of ownership of WAN by approximately 50-60 percent, reducing the capital expenditure by 50-60 percent, maintenance by 15-20 percent and reducing the overall operational expenditure by 40-50 percent.

The competition for WAN is expected to increase with the deployment of SD-WAN as the number of service providers is expected to rise. The alternatives for MPLS-based WAN networks have been increasing over the past few years; however, as SD-WAN is considered the next step in the evolution of the network, substitutes are low.

Key Findings:

Increase in cloud-based services and mobile workforce has exposed the limitations of traditional rigid networks and has contributed to the decline in MPLS-based WAN services market in the past.

For buyers, migrating to a software designed networking model is becoming essential, as the Internet of Things proliferation is expected to be high across all verticals.

Enterprises are expected to adopt a hybrid approach to their WAN to support multiple endpoints connected through different technologies within the same network, reducing the cost of services by 30-35 percent.

Multi-function branch software solutions are capable of playing the role of a router, session border controller, firewall, IDS/IPS, etc, and are in-built with a standard KVM hypervisor.

Buyers and suppliers have medium power in the traditional WAN and SD-WAN market. Large enterprise accounts are attractive to service providers, however, only the top service providers will be able to cater to the company's requirements.

Top adopters of SD-WAN are industrial manufacturing, technology/telecom, banking and financial, healthcare, construction, and retail industries.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

The ideal contract length in the WAN market is 3-4 years, with the option to extend one more year using the same pricing and service levels, based on performance. The bi-vendor strategy is a predominant sourcing model for WAN procurement, where one vendor would serve as primary and the other as secondary.

