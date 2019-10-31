Global SD-WAN Vendor Market Forecasts, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The SD-WAN market is in the early growth stage of the product lifecycle.Key factors driving market adoption include: cost savings from efficient usage of private and public networks, ability to optimize hybrid cloud/multi-cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing.

In this research, we cover market trends driving SD-WAN adoption, as well as give a 5 year forecast for the market, and profiles of the leading vendors. The analyst conducted primary interviews with leading SD-WAN vendors, researched the quarterly and annual reports of publicly listed companies, and utilized internal and external databases to perform a detailed analysis of customer wins, existing site deployments, pricing and contracting models, and sales and marketing channels, to arrive at revenue estimates for the global SD-WAN market. The revenue and sites estimates for leading SD-WAN vendors were sent to individual companies for feedback; and responses were analyzed further, and compared to forecast model. The resulting SD-WAN revenue and sites market size is the total of individual companies' estimates.In this report, the SD-WAN Vendor Market is the infrastructure market consisting of SD-WAN hardware and software. The SD-WAN overlay functionality is delivered using a physical or virtual appliance. While most vendors offer a physical hardware appliance that hosts the SD-WAN software, there are vendors that sell only the software.This report includes data on:--SD-WAN Vendor Market Revenue Forecast--SD-WAN Market Customer Sites Forecast--SD-WAN Market Shares



