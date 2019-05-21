NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

Global SDN orchestration market is expected to grow at 74.17% CAGR during the forecast period to reach a revenue of $61.24 billion by 2027. The base year considered for the market study is 2018 and the estimated period is between 2019 and 2027. The market is chiefly driven by factors like substantial growth in internet users and data traffic, growing need for simplified network infrastructure and rising adoption of network automation with network virtualization.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global SDN orchestration market is primarily driven by increasing demand for cloud services, data center consolidation and increased network infrastructure.As per Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), there has been increasing demand for cloud services across IT enterprises due to the lowered investment cost and fixed cost for businesses that are expected to increase the demand for networking orchestration services to manage data traffic across the cloud efficiently.



Data center consolidation is expected to generate heavy data traffic across a single data center necessitating the demand of SDN orchestration to manage the increased data traffic and cost-saving efficiently.

Though the market is advancing at a promising pace, there are still several factors that are profoundly restraining market growth.Market growth is restricted mainly due to high concerns regarding security in SDN orchestration.



Security risks in software-defined networking majorly arise due to the absence of integration with existing security technologies.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The regional segmentation of the global SDN orchestration market is segmented on the basis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of World.North America dominated the global SDN orchestration market by capturing the largest market share of over 34% in 2018 with an estimated revenue of approximately $XX million.



North America SDN orchestration market is primarily driven by the growing deployment of SDN orchestration in the region coupled with high investment in IoT & network infrastructure.

Moreover, high investment for the deployment of 5G infrastructure is also expected to drive the demand for SDN orchestration market in North America over the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Few of the noted market players in the global SDN orchestration market are Iphotonix, LLC, Nokia Corporation, Netcracker Technology, Cenx, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Qualisystems Ltd., Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Virtela Technology (acquired by NTT Communications), Glueware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ubiqube PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), ZYMR Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Anuta Networks.



