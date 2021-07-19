Global Seafood Market Report 2021-2027: Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seafood - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Seafood Market to Reach $138.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seafood estimated at US$113.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pelagics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Tuna Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Tuna segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and Supply Issues

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood Industry

As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects Dampen

Competition

Leading Players in the World Seafood Market

Recent Market Activity

Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs

Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather

Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes

Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability

A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Asia-Pacific : The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector

: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs

Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run

Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs

Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 237 Featured)

Amalgam Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (AFFL)

American Seafoods Company

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Cooke, Inc.

Dongwon F&B

Faroe Seafood

Handy Seafood, Inc.

Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd

High Liner Foods Incorporated

Kangamiut Seafood A/S

Lee Fishing Company

Leroy Seafood Group

Lyons Seafoods Limited

Mowi ASA

Pacific Seafood

Phillips Foods, Inc.

Princes, Ltd.

Sajo Group

Shanghai Fisheries Group Co., Ltd.

Stolt Sea Farm

Surapon Foods Public Company Limited

Tassal Group Limited

Thai Union Group PCL

Tri Marine International, Inc.

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Young`s Seafood Limited

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood Industry

Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects

Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention

Eco-Labeled Products in Demand

Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels

Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce Platforms

Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction

Whie Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product Vital for Revenue Growth

Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment

Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the Market

New Generation Processing Machines

Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem

A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry

Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

Mislabeled Seafood

Inadequate Fishing Policies

Poor Storage Facilities

Health Related Issues

Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood Species

Tuna

Salmon

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand

Crabs

Shrimp

Lobster

Bivalves

Scallops

Clams

Seabream & Seabass

Tilapia

Cod

Pollock

Catfish

Flounder

Rainbow Trout

Squid

Other Species

Global Seafood Trade: An Overview

Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities

Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes

Product Overview

Seafood: A Prelude

Types of Seafood

Packaging & Labeling

Fresh Seafoods

Frozen Seafoods

Storing and Thawing

IQF Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Seafood Categories

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth

Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood

Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth

Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth

Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures

Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Politics, Economics, and Weather: Significant Impact on Seafood Industry

Key Market Traits in a Nutshell

Longstanding Growth Variables

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7avcx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

