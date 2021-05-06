Global Sealants Market (2021 to 2028) - by Sealant Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sealants Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for sealants is likely to display a CAGR of 5.45% (by revenue) and 4.27% (by volume), through the years 2021-2028.



Factors such as applications in the construction industry, paired with the automotive industry's demand, are majorly driving the sealants market's growth worldwide. Additionally, the widening application of sealants in the medical industry and the rise in usage from the aircraft & aerospace industry, are opening several opportunities for the market to leverage to reach its anticipated growth.



However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are among the restraining factors significantly weighing down the sealants market's progress on a global scale.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global sealants market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-evolving market for sealants during the assessed years 2021-2028. India, China, and Japan, are likely to majorly contribute to the studied market's growth in this region. For instance, over the years, China and India have observed tremendous growth in automotive production, owing to technology transfer in the industry from the western countries, further influencing the demand for sealants for multiple applications. Additionally, India has a robust chemical industry, which is strengthening the production of sealants.



Furthermore, rising economies, surging infrastructural activities, and rapid urbanization, are largely stimulating the application of sealants, thereby supporting the expansion of the sealants market across the APAC region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The well-known companies thriving in the sealants market are Dow Chemical Company, ITW Performance Polymers, General Sealants Inc, Uniseal Inc, Arkema SA, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, HB Fuller Company, RPM International Inc, BASF SE, Henkel Ag & Co KGaA, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, and Pidilite Industries Limited.



3M company is a technology company manufacturing a wide range of innovative products, such as adhesives, tapes, filtration products, home care products, consumer office tapes & adhesives, and surgical supplies, among others. It provides its products to various industries, including industrial, health care, and consumers. The company has its operations spread across multiple regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. It has its headquarter in Minnesota, the United States.



