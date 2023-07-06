Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Research 2023-2029: Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions and New Product Developments

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Vaccine Type (Inactivated, Live Attenuated), Valency (Quadrivalent, Trivalent), Age Group, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to generate USD 9.3 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 5.8 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccines expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.61%. 

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

A favourable growth element for the Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine market is the changing weather conditions, rapid transmissions of respiratory diseases, increasing awareness, and increasing demand for retail. Influenza is a significant global health concern, causing a considerable burden of illness, hospitalizations, and deaths each year. As per WHO, an estimated 1 Million people worldwide are infected by seasonal influenza every year, out of which an estimated 290,000 - 650,000 deaths occur due to flu each year.

The global seasonal influenza vaccine is driven by increasing awareness about flu prevention, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing government initiatives for immunization programs.

Prevention and control of seasonal influenza are primarily achieved through annual vaccination. The flu vaccine is formulated each year to protect against the most prevalent strains of the virus. There are different types of influenza vaccines available in the market. The most common ones include trivalent vaccines (protect against three flu strains) and quadrivalent vaccines (protect against four flu strains). These vaccines may be administered through injection (inactivated vaccine) or nasal spray (live attenuated vaccine).

Retail pharmacies provide easy access to seasonal influenza vaccines for the general population. With numerous pharmacy locations in communities, people can conveniently receive their vaccinations without the need for appointments or visits to healthcare facilities, which may be more time-consuming and less accessible.

Leveraging digital technologies and tracking systems in the seasonal influenza vaccine market offers opportunities to improve vaccine distribution, enhance vaccination campaigns, ensure vaccine safety, and enable data-driven decision-making. By harnessing the power of digital solutions, stakeholders can optimize vaccine delivery, increase vaccine uptake, and ultimately contribute to better influenza prevention and control efforts.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Value (USD Million)
  • The report presents the analysis of Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029
  • The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type (Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (IIV), Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV))
  • The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Valency (Quadrivalent, Trivalent)
  • The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group (Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly)
  • The report analyses the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Government Supply)
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

  • CSL Seqirus
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Sanofi
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Viatris
  • Sinovac Biotech
  • Serum Institute of India
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Dalian Aleph Biomedical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssoy5o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Softwood Sawn Timber Market Insights 2023-2024 & 2029: Focus on United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, & Japan

Global Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market Report 2023: Network Testing Demands, Supply Chain Constraints, and the Desire to Lower CAPEX Drives Demand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.