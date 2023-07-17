Global Seaweed Cultivation Market Report 2023-2027: Growing Adoption of Commercial Seaweed - Rising Consumer Awareness Among the Masses

The global seaweed cultivation market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027


The global seaweed cultivation market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of commercial seaweed, rising demand for plant-based products, and the adoption of advanced technology. Seaweed is known for its nutritional value, being a rich source of iodine, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Factors such as the demand for healthy and safe foods, incorporation of seaweed in various products, increasing consumer awareness, and the adoption of seaweed farming practices in urban areas contribute to the market's growth.

Additionally, government initiatives to support seaweed cultivation and the use of new technologies further propel the market. The United States is expected to be a lucrative market due to the growing consumption of plant-based products.

Growing Adoption of Commercial Seaweed

The surge in demand for seaweed from various industries such as food, biotechnological industrial, medicinal, and others across the world is augmenting the growth of the market. Seaweeds are very nutritious and have various vitamins and minerals.

Seaweed is a source to produce valuable hydrocolloids, which are used as a gelation and thickening agent of food products. Alginate, agar, and carrageenan are the most common macroalgae extracts used for gelling, stabilizing, emulsifying, and thickness agents in different food products like ice cream, jams, fruit juices, and others.

Seaweed has various applications in the therapeutic and pharmaceutical industries. They are used in medicine to treat various diseases such as stomach ailments, heart disease, asthma, cancer, and gallstones. Thus, bolstering the growth of the market.

Rising Consumer Awareness among the Masses

The increasing awareness about animal welfare has driven people from various nations to opt for vegan diets and plant-based cosmetic products, which are augmenting the growth of the market.

Also, plant-based products are gaining popularity across several sectors, such as the food and cosmetic industry, with the evolving perception that plant-based products are safer and healthier compared to animal-originated products. People are becoming aware of the benefits associated with the consumption of seaweed, such as the presence of antioxidants, iodine, fiber, and protein.

Nowadays, people prefer healthy snacks and food, due to which there is a surge in demand for seaweed. It has a sufficient nutritional value which helps people to fight different diseases such as gut issues, diabetes, and obesity. Macroalgae is a good source of protein and is now widely used to develop plant-based protein alternatives, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Rising Government Initiatives Foster the Market Growth

Seaweed cultivation will go a long way to help the lives of coastal fisher families, particularly fisherwomen, farmers, and entrepreneurs. Several initiatives are taken by governments across the world, such as setting up policies on farms and a rise in funds to support the seaweed industry.

The government is launching different programs to provide better-quality seeds, improve farming techniques, and enhance post-harvest and processing technologies. For instance, the Scottish government has set seaweed cultivation policies to support both employment and the economic well-being of many fragile rural communities across Scotland.

This includes the support and development of traditional aquaculture sectors and possible diversification into other species, such as seaweed cultivation. Therefore, such rising government initiatives to increase seaweed cultivation are projected to drive the growth of the market.

Different businesses are investing in new technologies like direct planting and automated harvesters to produce large amounts of seaweed, which, in turn, propels market growth. 

United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the growing consumption of plant-based products in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Seaweed Cultivation Market.

  • Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd.
  • Cargill, Incorporated
  • CP Kelco U.S., Inc.
  • Groupe Roullier (TIMAC Agro International)
  • E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company
  • Biostadt India Limited
  • Compo GmbH & Co. KG
  • Acadian Seaplants Limited
  • Gelymar SA
  • BrandT Consolidated, Inc.

Report Scope:

Seaweed Cultivation Market, By type:

  • Red Seaweeds
  • Brown Seaweeds
  • Green Seaweeds

Seaweed Cultivation Market, By Method of Harvesting:

  • Aquaculture/Industrial
  • Wild Harvesting/Traditional

Seaweed Cultivation Market, By Form:

  • liquid
  • Powder
  • Flakes

Seaweed Cultivation Market, By application:

  • Food & Feed
  • Agriculture
  • Pharmaceutical, Others

Seaweed Cultivation Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Egypt

