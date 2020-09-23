Global Seaweeds Industry
Global Seaweeds Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027
Sep 23, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seaweeds estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Red Seaweed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
The Seaweeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chase Organics (GB) Ltd.
- CJ CheilJedang Corporation
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- GimMe Health Foods LLC.
- Groupe Roullier
- Irish Seaweeds
- Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc.
- Mara Seaweed
- Qingdao Gather Huge Ocean Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Seaweed Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Seaweeds Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Seaweeds Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Seaweeds Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Red Seaweed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Red Seaweed (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Red Seaweed (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Types (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Other Types (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Human Food (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Human Food (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Human Food (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hydrocolloids (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hydrocolloids (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hydrocolloids (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Fertilizers (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Fertilizers (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Fertilizers (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Animal Feed Additives (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Animal Feed Additives (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Animal Feed Additives (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Seaweed Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Seaweeds Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Seaweeds Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Seaweeds Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Seaweeds Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Seaweeds Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Seaweeds Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Seaweeds: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Seaweeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seaweeds
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Seaweeds Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Seaweeds Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Seaweed Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Seaweeds Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Seaweeds Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Seaweeds Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Seaweeds Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Seaweeds Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Seaweeds Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Seaweeds Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Seaweeds Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Seaweeds Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Seaweeds Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Seaweeds Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Seaweeds Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Seaweeds Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Seaweeds Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Seaweeds: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Seaweeds Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Seaweeds in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Seaweeds Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Seaweeds Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Seaweeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Seaweeds Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Seaweeds Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Seaweeds Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Seaweeds Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Seaweeds Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Seaweeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Seaweeds Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Seaweeds Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Seaweeds Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Seaweeds Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Seaweeds Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Seaweeds Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Seaweeds Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Seaweeds Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seaweeds: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Seaweeds in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Seaweeds Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Seaweeds Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Seaweeds Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Seaweeds Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Seaweeds Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Seaweeds Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Seaweeds Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Seaweeds Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Seaweeds Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Seaweeds Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Seaweeds Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Seaweeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Seaweeds Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Seaweeds Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Seaweeds Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Seaweeds Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Seaweeds Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Seaweeds Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Seaweeds Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Seaweeds Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Seaweeds: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Seaweeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seaweeds
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Seaweeds Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Seaweeds Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Seaweeds Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Seaweeds Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Seaweeds Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Seaweeds Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Seaweeds Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Seaweeds Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Seaweeds Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Seaweeds Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Seaweeds Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Seaweeds Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Seaweeds Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
