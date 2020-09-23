Global Seaweeds Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seaweeds estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Red Seaweed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Seaweeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Seaweed Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Seaweeds Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Seaweeds Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Seaweeds Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Red Seaweed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Red Seaweed (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Red Seaweed (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Types (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Other Types (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Human Food (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Human Food (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Human Food (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Hydrocolloids (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Hydrocolloids (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Hydrocolloids (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Fertilizers (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Fertilizers (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Fertilizers (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Animal Feed Additives (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Animal Feed Additives (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Animal Feed Additives (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Seaweed Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Seaweeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Seaweeds Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Seaweeds Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Seaweeds Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Seaweeds Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Seaweeds Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Seaweeds: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Seaweeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seaweeds

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Seaweeds Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Seaweeds Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Seaweed Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Seaweeds Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Seaweeds Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Seaweeds Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Seaweeds Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Seaweeds Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Seaweeds Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Seaweeds Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Seaweeds Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Seaweeds Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Seaweeds Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Seaweeds Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Seaweeds Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Seaweeds Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Seaweeds Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Seaweeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Seaweeds Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Seaweeds in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Seaweeds Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Seaweeds Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Seaweeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Seaweeds Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Seaweeds Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Seaweeds Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Seaweeds Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Seaweeds Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Seaweeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Seaweeds Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Seaweeds Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Seaweeds Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Seaweeds Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Seaweeds Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Seaweeds Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Seaweeds Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Seaweeds Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seaweeds: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Seaweeds in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seaweeds Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Seaweeds Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Seaweeds Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Seaweeds Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Seaweeds Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Seaweeds Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Seaweeds Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Seaweeds Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Seaweeds Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Seaweeds Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Seaweeds Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Seaweeds Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Seaweeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Seaweeds Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Seaweeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Seaweeds Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Seaweeds Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Seaweeds Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Seaweeds Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Seaweeds Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Seaweeds Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Seaweeds: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Seaweeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seaweeds

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Seaweeds Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Seaweeds Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Seaweeds Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Seaweeds Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Seaweeds Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Seaweeds Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Seaweeds Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Seaweeds Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Seaweeds Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Seaweeds Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Seaweeds in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Seaweeds Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Seaweeds Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Seaweeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Seaweeds Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Seaweeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Seaweeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Seaweeds Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Seaweeds Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Seaweeds Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Seaweeds Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Seaweeds Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Seaweeds Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Seaweeds Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Seaweeds Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



