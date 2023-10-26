Global Second Generation Biofuels Industry Report 2023: Biofuels Beyond Food Crops, Transitioning to a Sustainable Energy Future

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Second Generation Biofuels - Forecast and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes over 30 companies actively engaged in the Second Generation Biofuels market, providing valuable insights into their strategies and contributions to this dynamic industry. Country-specific analyses are also presented for Brazil, China, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Thailand, spotlighting their biofuel production, policies, feedstocks, economic and ecological impacts, and strengths.

Second-generation biofuels, also known as advanced biofuels, are a category of renewable fuels derived from non-food biomass sources. Unlike first-generation biofuels, which are primarily made from food crops such as corn, sugarcane, or vegetable oils, second-generation biofuels are produced from various types of non-food feedstocks, including agricultural residues (such as corn stover and wheat straw), woody biomass, algae, and dedicated energy crops (like switchgrass or miscanthus).

The second-generation biofuels market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing global awareness of the need to reduce carbon emissions and transition to more sustainable energy sources. However, the market is still in its early stages as compared to traditional first-generation biofuels. The market growth was mainly driven by increasing environmental concerns, government policies promoting sustainable energy, and advancements in biofuel production technologies.

Despite the promising growth, the market for second-generation biofuels faced several challenges. Some of the key challenges included high production costs, limited availability of sustainable feedstocks, competition with first-generation biofuels, and uncertainty surrounding government policies and incentives. Incentive programs and mandates in various countries can play a crucial role in stimulating investments in second-generation biofuel production.

The analyst presents a comprehensive report Global Market for Second Generation Biofuels - Forecast and Analysis, which explores the global second-generation biofuels industry and its significant impact on environmental, economic, and technological fronts. The report delves into various forms of second-generation biofuels, assessing their market potential, feedstocks, production technologies, and market overview.

With a special focus on Second Generation Biofuels, the report dissects their characteristics, technological processes, and conversion routes. It extensively covers the diverse feedstocks, including bioethanol, black liquor, and green waste, used in the production of Second Generation Biofuels.

The environmental impact of Second Generation Biofuels, including their influence on greenhouse gas emissions, the carbon cycle, soil, water, and biodiversity, is examined, fostering a comprehensive understanding of their sustainability. The report also scrutinizes the investment landscape, investment costs, and operating costs in Second Generation Biofuels, helping readers identify opportunities for growth and profitability.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction to Second Generation Biofuels

A. What are Second Generation Biofuels?

A.1 Introduction

A.5 Second Generation Biofuels & Greenhouse Gas Emissions

A.6 Commercial Development of Second Generation Biofuels

A.7 Pros & Cons of Second Generation Biofuels

A.8 Future Demand for Biofuels & Biomass

B. Global Market for Second Generation Biofuels

B.1 Market Overview

B.2 Historical Market Growth and Trends

B.3 Factors Driving Market Growth

B.4 Factors Hindering Market Growth

B.5 Market Opportunities and Future Prospects

C. Technologies Involved in Production of Second Generation Biofuels

C.1 Biochemistry

C.2 Co-Current Fixed Bed

C.3 Counter-Current Fixed Bed

C.4 Entrained Flow Gasifier

C.5 Fluidized Bed Reactor

C.6 Gasification

C.7 Pyrolysis

C.8 Torrefaction

D. Types of Second Generation Biofuels

D.1 BioDME

D.2 Bioethanol & Biobutanol

D.3 Biohydrogen

D.4 Biomethanol

D.5 DMF

D.6 Fischer-Tropsch Fuels

D.7 Hydro Thermal Upgrading (HTU)

D.8 Mixed Alcohols

D.9 Wood Diesel

E. Analysis of Lignocellulosic Ethanol

E.1 Overview

E.2 Importance of Size Reduction

E.3 Purpose of Pre-Treatment

E.4 Purpose of Hydrolysis

E.5 Fermentation

E.6 Distillation

E.7 Process Integration

F. Analysis of Synthetic Biofuels

F.1 Overview

F.2 Importance of Size Reduction

F.3 Gasification

F.4 Components of Product Gas

F.5 Necessity of Gas Cleaning

F.6 Gas Upgrading

F.7 Pathways for Fuel Synthesis

F.7.1 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Synthesis

F.7.2 Bio-SNG Production

F.7.3 Production of Ethanol and Higher Alcohols via Gasification

G. Sustaining Second Generation Biofuels in Developing Countries

G.1 Economic Viability and Sustainability

G.1.1 Capital Intensity of Second Generation Biofuel Plants

G.1.2 Biomass Supply Costs

G.1.3 Production Costs and Competitiveness

G.2 Fiscal Impact and Budget Considerations

G.2.1 Foreign Currency Savings and Trade Benefits

G.2.2 Evaluating Subsidy Requirements and Policy Implications

G.3 Establishing a Regulatory Framework

G.3.1 Developing a Comprehensive Legal and Political Environment

G.3.2 Policy Incentives and Support Mechanisms

G.4 Ensuring Stable Biomass Supplies

G.4.1 Securing Sustainable and Reliable Feedstock Sources

G.5 Energy Access and Infrastructural Development

G.5.1 Expanding Energy Services and Infrastructure for Biofuel Projects

G.6 Addressing Food Security Concerns

G.6.1 Balancing Biofuel Production and Food Production Needs

H. Second Generation Biofuels, GHG Emissions & Impact on the Environment

H.1 Overview

H.2 Impact of Second Generation Biofuels on Ecosystems, Carbon Cycle and Global Climate

H.3 GHG Balances

H.4 Impact on Soil

H.5 Impact on Water

H.6 Impact on Biodiversity

I. Second Generation Biofuels and Genetic Engineering

J. Synthetic Biology for Second Generation Biofuels

K. Commercial Investment in Second Generation Biofuels

K.1 Overview

K.2 Investment Costs

K.3 Operating Costs

K.4 Cost Assessments and Targets

L. Transitioning to Second Generation Biofuels: Advancements and Challenges

L.1 Introduction to Biofuel Evolution

L.1.1 From First Generation to Second Generation Biofuels

L.1.2 Rationale for Transitioning

L.2 Advancements in Second Generation Biofuels

L.2.1 Technological Innovations and Research Breakthroughs

L.2.2 Feedstock Diversification and Sustainability Measures

L.3 Challenges in Transitioning

L.3.1 Economic and Market Factors

L.3.2 Policy and Regulatory Hurdles

L.3.3 Investment and Funding Constraints

L.4 Ensuring a Smooth Transition

L.4.1 Integration of First & Second Generation Biofuel Production

L.4.2 Balancing Existing Infrastructure & New Technology Adoption

L.5 Opportunities for Collaboration and Public-Private Partnerships

M. Case Studies for Second Generation Biofuels

M.1 POET-DSM Project Liberty

M.2 Abengoa Bioenergy Hugoton Biorefinery

M.3 Chemrec BioDME Plant

M.4 Raizen's Bioelectricity and Ethanol Project

M.5 Renewable Energy Group (REG) Biomass-based Diesel Production

M.6 GranBio's Bioflex 1 Biorefinery

M.7 Clariant Sunliquid Project

M.8 Renewable Energy Group (REG) Geismar Advanced Biofuel Plant

M.9 Indian Oil Corporation's Biomass-to-Ethanol Projects

M.10 INEOS Bio's Indian River BioEnergy Center

Part 2: Analysis of Second Generation Biofuels by Country

A. Brazil

A.1 Overview

A.2 First Generation Biofuels Production

A.3 National Policy Target for Biofuels

A.4 Types of Lignocellulosic Feedstock

A.5 Second Generation Biofuels in Brazil

A.6 Production Costs for Second Generation Biofuels in Brazil

A.7 Economic Impact

A.8 Ecological Impact

A.9 Second Generation Biofuels in Brazil: SWOT Analysis

A.10 Conclusion

B. China

C. India

D. Mexico

E. South Africa

F. Thailand

Part 3: Analysis of Major Players

Abengoa Bioenergy

Air Liquide

Alto Ingredients

Amyris Inc.

Aurora Algae

BBI Biotech

Beta Renewables

BioGasol

Blue Marble Biomaterials

BlueFire Renewables

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

Chemrec

Clariant

ClimeWorks

Danisco

Enerkem

Frontier Renewable Resources

Gevo

GranBio

Gushan Environmental Energy

ICM Inc.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

INEOS Bio

Iogen Corporation

Leaf Resources

Lignol Innovations, Inc

POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels

Raizen

Renewable Energy Group (REG)

Royal Nedalco

Sapphire Energy

Velocys

