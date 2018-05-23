Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Clariant, LANXESS, Sasol, S. C. Johnson & Son & WeylChem International

The global secondary alkane sulfonates market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing awareness of consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle. The growing awareness of consumers regarding the need for maintaining a healthy lifestyle will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market's growth till 2022. Manufacturers extensively use secondary alkane sulfonates during the production of household cleaning solutions since they have low toxicity.



One trend in the market is increasing demand for bio-based anionic surfactants. Owing to the rise in crude oil prices and the growth in awareness about the toxic effects of synthetic surfactants, there will a considerable increase in the demand for bio-based surfactants.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of substitutes. The global secondary alkane sulfonates market faces challenges due to the presence of other surfactants such as LASs, AESs, alkyl sulfonates (ASs), and other anionic surfactants that exhibit similar characteristics.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Household detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Dishwashing liquids - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for bio-based anionic surfactants

Increased use in niche applications

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Clariant

LANXESS

Sasol

S. C. JOHNSON & SON

WeylChem International

PART 15: APPENDIX



