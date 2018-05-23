Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Clariant, LANXESS, Sasol, S. C. Johnson & Son & WeylChem International

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global secondary alkane sulfonates market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing awareness of consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle. The growing awareness of consumers regarding the need for maintaining a healthy lifestyle will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market's growth till 2022. Manufacturers extensively use secondary alkane sulfonates during the production of household cleaning solutions since they have low toxicity.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for bio-based anionic surfactants. Owing to the rise in crude oil prices and the growth in awareness about the toxic effects of synthetic surfactants, there will a considerable increase in the demand for bio-based surfactants.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of substitutes. The global secondary alkane sulfonates market faces challenges due to the presence of other surfactants such as LASs, AESs, alkyl sulfonates (ASs), and other anionic surfactants that exhibit similar characteristics.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Household detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Dishwashing liquids - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for bio-based anionic surfactants
- Increased use in niche applications
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Clariant
- LANXESS
- Sasol
- S. C. JOHNSON & SON
- WeylChem International
PART 15: APPENDIX
