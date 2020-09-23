Global Secondary Macronutrients Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Secondary Macronutrients estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Calcium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnesium segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Secondary Macronutrients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Sulfur Segment to Record 2% CAGR



In the global Sulfur segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Coromandel International Ltd.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Haifa Group

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Kugler Company

Nufarm Limited

Nutrien Ltd.

Sapec Agro S.A.

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Secondary Macronutrients Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Secondary Macronutrients Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Secondary Macronutrients Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Calcium (Nutrient) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Calcium (Nutrient) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Calcium (Nutrient) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Magnesium (Nutrient) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Magnesium (Nutrient) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Magnesium (Nutrient) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Sulfur (Nutrient) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Sulfur (Nutrient) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Sulfur (Nutrient) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Secondary Macronutrients Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United States

by Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United States

by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Review by Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Nutrient for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market by Nutrient:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Secondary Macronutrients Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Secondary Macronutrients Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027



Table 53: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Europe in US$

Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Europe in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Secondary Macronutrients Market in France by

Nutrient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Analysis

by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Secondary Macronutrients Market in France by Crop

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Analysis

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market by Nutrient:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Secondary Macronutrients Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Secondary Macronutrients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Secondary Macronutrients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Review by Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Nutrient for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Russia by

Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Russia by Crop

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027



Table 95: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific by

Nutrient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific by

Crop Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Review by Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Secondary Macronutrients Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Nutrient for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Secondary Macronutrients Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Secondary Macronutrients Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Secondary Macronutrients Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 123: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Secondary Macronutrients Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Secondary Macronutrients Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Secondary

Macronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Nutrient for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market

Share Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Secondary

Macronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Secondary Macronutrients Market

Share Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Marketby

Nutrient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Secondary Macronutrients Marketby

Crop Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027



Table 143: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Brazil by

Nutrient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Brazil by Crop

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Latin

America by Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients

Market Share Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Latin

America by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Secondary Macronutrients

Market Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Historic

Marketby Nutrient in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Nutrient for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: The Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Historic

Marketby Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Crop Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Secondary Macronutrients: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020-2027



Table 182: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Israel in US$

Million by Nutrient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Israel in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market by

Nutrient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Secondary Macronutrients Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Secondary Macronutrients Market by

Crop Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Secondary Macronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 195: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Secondary Macronutrients Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Secondary Macronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Secondary Macronutrients Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Nutrient for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Secondary Macronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Nutrient: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Africa by

Nutrient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Nutrient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Secondary Macronutrients Market in Africa by Crop

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Secondary Macronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

