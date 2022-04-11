Global Secondary Macronutrients Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secondary Macronutrients Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Secondary Macronutrient Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Secondary nutrients are required in a moderate amount and are less likely to limit crop growth.

The secondary macronutrients incorporate calcium, sulfur, and magnesium. Calcium helps in the absorption of other major nutrients, similarly, magnesium acts as an excellent enzyme activator responsible for botanical growth and flowering. Plants require secondary macronutrients in minimal quantity but are not replaceable with any primary nutrients. Growth in demand for high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables with increasing deficiency of secondary macronutrients in the soil will drive the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region projected to grow with the highest CAGR due to the prevalence of sodic soil which will drive the lime and gypsum market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Reduction in Sulfur emission

Sulfur emission has decreased significantly over the last decades. For instance, In the United States, Sulfur dioxide emission (SO2) has fallen to 2.82 million tons in 2017 from 31.22 million tons in 1970. The reduction in sulfur dioxide is mainly due to the Clean Air Act, which includes the implementation of the Acid Rain Programme. As the Clean Air Act is progressing positively, there was a reduction in sulfur emission, so the amount of atmospheric sulfur depositing in the soil is only 25 percent of what it used to be. Crops are now deficient with sulfur and in the future, more deficiency of sulfur will continue due to the "Clean Air Act" which will drive the sulfur macronutrients market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market

Asia pacific dominates the market and hold the highest market share. Large agriculture area and awareness about the use of secondary products is the main reason for the growth of the specific market. Country like India and China dominates the market. High usage of secondary nutrients in countries such as China, which is largest producer of lime, Sulphur and magnesite.Europe and North America to grow with healthy rate in the forecast period. Central and south America witness moderate growth over the period because presence of fertile lands is fragmented in some parts of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Nutrient Type

5.1.1 Sulphur

5.1.2 Calcium

5.1.3 Magnesium

5.2 Application Method

5.2.1 Solid

5.2.2 Liquid

5.3 Crop Type

5.3.1 Cereals and grains

5.3.2 Oilseeds and pulses

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Turf and Ornamental

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Russia

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nufarm

6.3.2 The Mosaic Company

6.3.3 Nutrien

6.3.4 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

6.3.5 Yara International

6.3.6 Coromandel International

6.3.7 Haifa Chemicals

6.3.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

6.3.9 Koch Industries



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/facdph

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets