Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market to 2028: Rising Consumer Living Standards Supported by Increasing Disposable Income Levels Bolsters Growth

The global secondhand luxury goods market size reached US$ 31.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 51.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.59% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Fashionphile Group LLC.

Fendi

Garderobe

Inseller

Luxepolis

Luxury Closet Inc.

So Chic Boutique

The Closet

The RealReal Inc.

Timepiece360

Vestiaire Collective

Yoogi's Closet Inc.

Secondhand luxury goods refer to the high-end and premium items that are purchased by the second or later end user. These goods commonly include antique furniture, artworks, jewelry, footwear, apparel, and fashion accessories, such as bags, watches, etc. Various luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period which makes them suitable for the resale market.

Furthermore, the re-selling of unwanted goods instead of discarding them also provides economic benefits to the seller. Additionally, secondhand luxury goods help in minimizing the dependence on high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new products along with reducing waste production levels. Generally, secondhand luxury goods are sold at auctions, charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.



The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have boosted the market for secondhand luxury goods across both developed and emerging economies, with the millennial and urbanized population opting for high-end fashion accessories at lower prices.

Additionally, the wide availability of secondhand luxury goods on online platforms along with the diminishing stigma of using pre-owned luxury goods, have further propelled the market growth. Besides this, several online resale sites are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands for improving the reputation of pre-owned luxury products, thereby positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of limited capsule collections and fashion drops have also created scarcity for luxury items, which in turn is catalyzing the demand for secondhand luxury goods.

Moreover, various secondhand luxury platforms are increasingly investing in authentication procedures and quality checks for providing a safe and reliable environment for the customers to re-sell and buy luxury goods. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global second-hand luxury goods market over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Handbags

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Jewelry & Watches

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Clothing

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Small Leather Goods

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Footwear

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Accessories

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Demography

7.1 Women

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Men

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Unisex

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Offline

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Online

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

