Global Sector Insights: Scotch Whisky



Summary

Assessment of global market trends and competitive landscape for Scotch Whisky



- Rising income levels as a result from improving economic conditions continues to be a major driver of Scotch consumption across emerging markets including India.

- Young consumers are often influenced by new and innovative palatable experiences and this desire is no different when choosing alcoholic drinks, especially since these consumers tend to socialize over drinks.

- As consumers worldwide become highly concerned about the impact of alcohol consumption habits on their weight, health and appearance, there is a growing tendency to switch to low-alcohol drinks for better health.

- Growing trend of alcohol moderation spurs new category of Scotch based spirits drinks

- Even though vending machines are popular formats of soft drinks, snacks and confectionery distribution, they remain largely unexplored in alcoholic beverages.



Scope

- Emerging markets are spurring growth

- Experimental consumers drive Scotch producers to push boundaries

- Technology to tackle counterfeits

- Targeting variety seekers and experimental consumers

- Creating multisensory experiences for experiential consumers

- Activist consumers spur Scotch Whisky industry to turn eco-centric



