Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Report 2023-2027 with Insights from 2021 - Opportunities Emerging in Vendor Consolidation, Edge Computing, and Managed Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Access Service Edge Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides insights into the global market landscape with a regional breakdown of North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM). Revenue for SASE platforms and portfolios includes revenue from edge devices (routers, firewall platforms, and networking sockets) and cloud SASE service offerings under a managed service (by the vendor or local partners). The study period is 2021 to 2027.

This report recognizes license revenue for the SASE software stacks/images that end users deploy and manage at their data centers or their local service providers' physical or cloud data centers; however, this model (not recommended) may not scale well and does not effectively support remote users. The study excludes revenue from the partnership model, but it features vendors that provide core components of SASE and those with a SASE roadmap.

The report projects SASE adoption to maintain strong growth momentum during the next 5 years, mainly because of factors including the shift to remote and hybrid work models, rapid adoption of cloud and cloud-delivered services, increasing requirements toward integrating disjointed networking and security solutions, and the rising need to support edge computing use cases.

Across industries, organizations are experiencing a strong need to modernize their IT infrastructure and thus accelerate digital initiatives by embracing the SASE model. By converging networking and security functions under a unified cloud-based platform, SASE positions organizations to offload the operational burden of managing and maintaining various network and security hardware appliances. SASE's cloud-native architecture also enables enhanced scalability, flexibility, and secure access for a distributed environment while optimizing network performance - regardless of user or branch location.

The single vendor SASE approach is gaining popularity, and in the next 3 years, the shift from a multiple vendor SASE to a single SASE offering will increase. Organizations will continue to consolidate vendors and benefit from unified SASE solutions over best-of-breed SASE components from multiple vendors. The convergence approach allows organizations to overcome challenges posed by tool sprawl, such as operational complexity, limited visibility, and potential security gaps as well as to prioritize enhanced interoperability between security and networking functions for a better outcome and user experience.

This study covers vendors that provide a converged SASE platform and vendors offering SASE products/components that enable SASE architecture via service chaining.

The platform and product portfolio must include the following services/capabilities:

Networking services: Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and a global point of presence (PoP) system (running in public clouds or private data centers); SD-WAN is a must-have capability for inclusion.

Security services: Firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), and secure web gateway (SWG)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AT&T

Cato Networks

Fortinet

Lumen

Open Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Sangfor

Telefonica Tech

Telstra

Versa Networks

VMware

Vodafone

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Definitions

Key SASE Services

Key SASE Attributes

Comparison of SASE Types - Service Chaining

Comparison of SASE Types - Converged Platform/Service

Scope of Analysis

Revenue Calculation Methodology - SASE-2022

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for SASE

3 Key Findings - Rising Cloud Adoption Drives SASE Adoption

Distributed Workforce - The New Norm

Legacy Applications Continuing to Migrate to the Cloud

The Rise of the New Network Perimeter

Strong Needs to Converge Networking and Security

Increasing SASE Adoption to Manage the Expanded Network Perimeter

4 Key Findings - SASE

Key Findings

Customer Expectations and Top Features

Key Growth Metrics for SASE

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Vertical

Revenue Share by Horizontal

Revenue Share

Competitive Environment

5 Vendor Analysis

SASE Landscape - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Profile - Cato Networks

Vendor Profile - Fortinet

Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks

Vendor Profile - Sangfor

Vendor Profile - Versa Networks

Vendor Profile - VMware

6 Service Provider Analysis

SASE Landscape - Service Provider Analysis

Service Provider Profile - AT&T

Service Provider Profile - Lumen

Service Provider Profile - Open Systems

Service Provider Profile - Telefonica Tech

Service Provider Profile - Telstra

Service Provider Profile - Vodafone

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

11 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Vendor Consolidation

Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Computing

Growth Opportunity 3: Managed and Professional Security Services

12 Insights for CISOs

SASE - CISOs' Concerns

SASE - Key Trends

SASE - Insights and Recommendations

13 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmtej4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets