Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Communication Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.9% CAGR to reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Cameras segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Applications Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020

In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$632.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$699.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Apacer Technology Inc.

Delkin Devices Inc.

Duracell Inc.

Edge Memory

EP Holdings Inc.

Eye-Fi Inc.

Integral Memory plc

KINGMAX Technology Inc.

Kingston Technology Company Inc.

Kobian Pte Ltd.

Lexar

MagicRAM Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

PNY Technologies Inc.

Power Quotient International Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SanDisk Corporation

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

Verbatim Americas LLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on

Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth

Recent Market Activity

SD Memory Cards: Market Overview

SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of

Opportunities

SD Versions: A Brief Comparison

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other

Developing Regions

Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions

Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Apacer Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Delkin Devices, Inc. (USA)

Duracell, Inc. (USA)

Edge Memory (USA)

EP Holdings Inc. (USA)

Eye-Fi, Inc. (USA)

Integral Memory plc (UK)

KINGMAX Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. (USA)

Kobian Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Lexar (USA)

MagicRAM, Inc. (USA)

Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

PNY Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Power Quotient International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

SanDisk Corporation (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

Verbatim Americas, LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital

Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion

Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones &

Tablets

The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities

The Rise of Connected Digital Homes

Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD

Memory Cards With Authentication Features

Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the

Automotive Sector

Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the

Digital Cameras Market

POS Terminals: A Niche Market

SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity

Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application

Scope of SD Cards

Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards

Market

Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones

Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage

Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Communication Devices (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Communication Devices (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Communication Devices (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Digital Cameras (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Digital Cameras (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Digital Cameras (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 15: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Secure

Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 50: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 66: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 77: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 87: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Secure

Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 105: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

able 111: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 63

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

