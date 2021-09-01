Global Secure SD-WAN Markets 2021-2024 - Technology Strategy Driven by the Convergence of Security and SD-WAN

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Drive the Global Secure SD-WAN Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Secure SD-WAN refers to solutions (product or services) that offer SD-WAN connectivity and security capabilities to create a secure SD-WAN environment to protect remote branches, users, devices, and cloud applications from cyber threats when connected to external Internet and cloud services using insecure Internet broadband and/or cellular networks.

In the study, market trends are analyzed for the study period 2019 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. The publisher estimates that overall, the global Secure SD-WAN market will achieve a revenue of $859.0 million by 2024 at close to 20% CAGR. In 2019, North America was the largest market, accounting for more than 50% of the market revenue, followed by Europe, with less than 50% of the market revenue. Although APAC was the smallest secure SD-WAN market in 2019, it is expected to grow the fastest in the next 5 years.

This study covers 11 key secure SD-WAN vendors, including Barracuda, Cisco, Citrix, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Nuage, Silver Peak, Versa, VMware, Huawei, and Palo Alto.

There is an explanation of the secure SD-WAN architecture of each participant, and revenue estimates are provided for 2019. Both global and regional market size and market share are estimated, forecasted, and analyzed. The research service covers years from 2019 to 2014, providing a clear view for the reader to understand the industry trend.

Based on the Strategic Imperative analysis, the three strategic imperatives that affect the growth of the global OT cybersecurity market are:

Transformative Mega Trends: The traditional network architecture is struggling to cope in today's new cloud-oriented environment. Software-defined networking is becoming more popular than ever. Network vendors, security vendors, and service providers are all trying to capitalize on the trend to cloud.

Internal Challenges: Most businesses have separate network and cybersecurity teams. These teams typically work independently as they source for solutions for the enterprise. IT teams today must deal with increased complexity: supporting digital transformation projects, maintaining legacy apps across various deployment both on-premise and on cloud, while maintaining cybersecurity.

Disruptive Technologies: With the emergence of faster Internet connectivity, accelerating cloud adoption and new 5G deployments globally, secure SD-WAN enables easier dynamic management for a distributed enterprise to improve employee and customer experience. The network is now vital to enterprises, particularly in banking, retail, and manufacturing industries.

Key Issues Addressed

What is secure SD-WAN? What are the inclusion criteria?

What were the key market trends? What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What is each vendor's secure SD-WAN architecture like? How does it achieve secure SD-WAN?

What is each vendors' estimated SD-WAN and secure SD-WAN revenue? What is the detailed regional revenue breakdown for each vendor?

What is the market growth forecast like from 2019 to 2024?

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Secure SD-WAN Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

What is SD-WAN?

Understanding SD-WAN

Introduction to Secure SD-WAN: Enhanced Security Feature

Definition of Secure SD-WAN

Secure SD-WAN Market Scope Of Analysis

Geographic Coverage

Estimation Assumptions

Secure SD-WAN Market Development Trends

Secure SD-WAN Accelerates the Marriage of Networking and Security Teams

Key Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria for Secure SD-WAN

Stateful Firewall not Counted as Secure SD-WAN

Key Requirements of Secure SD-WAN Solutions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure SD-WAN Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Secure SD-WAN Market

Growth Drivers for the Secure SD-WAN Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Secure SD-WAN Market

Growth Restraints for the Secure SD-WAN Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Secure SD-WAN Market

Revenue Forecast - Secure SD-WAN Market

Regional Performance - Secure SD-WAN Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Secure SD-WAN Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Secure SD-WAN Market

Competitive Environment - Secure SD-WAN Market

Revenue Share - Secure SD-WAN Vendor Market

4. Company Profiles

Cisco

Citrix

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Nuage

Silver Peak

Versa Networks

VMware

Huawei

5. Emerging Vendors

Company Profile - Barracuda

Company Profile - Palo Alto

6. Growth Opportunity Universe -

Network Teams That Manage SD-WAN Must Now Meet More Cybersecurity Requirements, 2021

