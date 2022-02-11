Global Secure Web Gateway Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in Cloud Migration for SWG, Social Engineering Threats for SWG, & Integrated Cloud Security for SWG

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Secure Web Gateway Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global secure web gateway (SWG) market. Web-borne threats are second to email as the major threat vector for cyberattacks. It is the hacker's favourite for command and control.

More organizations are conducting business online and web access has become a critical component. There has been a drastic increase in internet traffic driven in large part by work-from-home surge. In the last few years, the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. Web-based threats have become big business, targeting specific verticals as well as individuals within organizations.

The threat landscape is constantly changing. Advanced and targeted threats remain prevalent along with the growth of malware. Incidences of attacks targeting web browsers and web-based email are increasing. Attacks have become more sophisticated and aimed at high-profile targets, and hackers have more monetary incentives.

State and criminal actors now use multichannel attack techniques (or cross-channel attacks) that start via email but immediately transfer to the web or cloud when the user clicks on a link in the message; thus, tighter integration between email, web, and app security are critical for end-to-end protection. Many attacks use social engineering techniques: cybercriminals are leveraging the fear and uncertainty concerning COVID-19.

The most significant trend in the SWG market is the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud. Organizations continue to adopt cloud applications and storage and run more of their workloads from the cloud. The result is an increase of threats that are focusing on the web channel and increased reliance on browsers to access applications.

Cloud applications also pose the threat of data leakage. In such a competitive environment, SWG vendors need to distinguish themselves.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Secure Web Gateway Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Regional Revenue Distribution of Top Vendors

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Business Segment Revenue Distribution of Top Vendors

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Segment

Vertical Market Revenue Distribution of Top Vendors

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Mergers and Acquisitions

Revenue Share

2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue

Market Share Gains 2020

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer/SOHO + SMB Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Midsize Business Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Large Business Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise Business Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Large Enterprise Business Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue

Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue

Insights for CISOs

CISOs' Concerns about SWG

CISO Insights and Recommendations for SWG

CISO Insights - Impact of Social Media on SWG

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud Migration for SWG

Growth Opportunity 2: Social Engineering Threats for SWG

Growth Opportunity 3: Cyber Attackers Aggressively Target the Financial, Government, and Healthcare Industries

Growth Opportunity 4: Integrated Cloud Security for SWG

Next Steps

