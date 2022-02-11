Global Secure Web Gateway Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in Cloud Migration for SWG, Social Engineering Threats for SWG, & Integrated Cloud Security for SWG

Feb 11, 2022, 06:00 ET
The "Global Secure Web Gateway Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global secure web gateway (SWG) market. Web-borne threats are second to email as the major threat vector for cyberattacks. It is the hacker's favourite for command and control.
More organizations are conducting business online and web access has become a critical component. There has been a drastic increase in internet traffic driven in large part by work-from-home surge. In the last few years, the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. Web-based threats have become big business, targeting specific verticals as well as individuals within organizations.
The threat landscape is constantly changing. Advanced and targeted threats remain prevalent along with the growth of malware. Incidences of attacks targeting web browsers and web-based email are increasing. Attacks have become more sophisticated and aimed at high-profile targets, and hackers have more monetary incentives.
State and criminal actors now use multichannel attack techniques (or cross-channel attacks) that start via email but immediately transfer to the web or cloud when the user clicks on a link in the message; thus, tighter integration between email, web, and app security are critical for end-to-end protection. Many attacks use social engineering techniques: cybercriminals are leveraging the fear and uncertainty concerning COVID-19.
The most significant trend in the SWG market is the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud. Organizations continue to adopt cloud applications and storage and run more of their workloads from the cloud. The result is an increase of threats that are focusing on the web channel and increased reliance on browsers to access applications.
Cloud applications also pose the threat of data leakage. In such a competitive environment, SWG vendors need to distinguish themselves.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Secure Web Gateway Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Regional Revenue Distribution of Top Vendors
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Business Segment Revenue Distribution of Top Vendors
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Segment
- Vertical Market Revenue Distribution of Top Vendors
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Revenue Share
- 2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue
- Market Share Gains 2020
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer/SOHO + SMB Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Midsize Business Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Large Business Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise Business Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Large Enterprise Business Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- 2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue
Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- 2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- 2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- 2020 vs. 2019 Vendor Revenue
- Insights for CISOs
- CISOs' Concerns about SWG
- CISO Insights and Recommendations for SWG
- CISO Insights - Impact of Social Media on SWG
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud Migration for SWG
- Growth Opportunity 2: Social Engineering Threats for SWG
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cyber Attackers Aggressively Target the Financial, Government, and Healthcare Industries
- Growth Opportunity 4: Integrated Cloud Security for SWG
Next Steps
