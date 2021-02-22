Global Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market Report 2021-2030: AI-enabled Alternative Trading System (ATS) Helps in Improving the Speed of Trade Execution

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market include Northwestern Mutual; Bank Of America; Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP); Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC) and Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF).



The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is expected to grow from $1075.06 billion in 2020 to $1249.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1738.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market consists of sales of securities brokerage and stock exchange services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as brokers in selling securities such as equities, bonds, commodities and derivatives. Securities brokerages represent customers in dealing with securities transactions on the trading floor/online platform of stock exchanges. The securities brokerages might sometimes act as a representative for both buyer and seller. This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of the brokerage firms.



This market includes transaction charges levied by stock exchanges for trading on its trading floor/online platform to securities brokerages and other fees. It does not include the value of the funds invested in securities. The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is segmented into equities brokerage; stock exchanges; bonds brokerage; derivatives & commodities brokerage; and other stock brokerage.



North America was the largest region in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market.



Brokerage firms are increasingly focusing on providing additional peripheral services to their customers around the world. Ad hoc peripheral services are unconventional trading solutions such as investment advice and planning services offered by brokerage firms to attract more customers. This is mainly to remain competitive in a price-sensitive market and capture a larger portion of the investor's assets.



For instance, firms are offering loyalty programs, retirement products and services, analytical software and social components to increase their share in the market. Brokerage firms are also waiving minimum activity charges, providing free access to premium industry publications, and offering discounted fees for existing traders.



Brokerages are cross-selling and upselling products and services to further increase their revenues. Cross-selling and upselling is a technique aimed at capturing a larger portion of the client's assets. In addition, bank brokers across the world are focusing on aggregating information related to client account and lowering their fees to serve affluent investors. This allows bank brokers to cross-sell their online trading and advisory-based services to affluent investors, who hold multiple accounts with retail banks and bank brokers.



Securities brokerage companies are extensively using artificial intelligence for faster trade executions. Artificial Intelligence refers to programming machines to enable them work and react like humans. Most of the companies are using AI for algorithmic trading in stock brokerage. Algorithmic trading refers turning a trading idea into an algorithmic trading strategy using an algorithm. AI-enabled alternative trading system (ATS) helps in improving the speed of trade execution. For instance, some of the major trading houses like Blackrock, Two Sigma and Renaissance technologies are using AI in selection of stocks to be purchased.



