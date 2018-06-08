Global Security Company Steps Up to Help Underserved K-12 Schools Across The U.S. Strengthen Security

The public service STEP Up (Secure, Train, Educate and Protect) initiative launches on Convergint's 17th annual social responsibility day on June 8th, with more than 3,100 employees deployed in more than 75 local communities to help the underserved. Convergint Technologies donates one full day of payroll equaling $870,000, in addition to many thousands of dollars in supplies and other donations. STEP Up launch day activities include security assessments, interior and exterior security systems installations and upgrades for K-12 schools across the country. Other Convergint colleagues will also assist community organizations across North America with a variety of projects.

Convergint is also providing a free safety checklist for schools to conduct their own safety audits this summer, as well as other resources to help schools better secure themselves. In the coming months, the company will continue to roll out additional elements to this initiative and offer further opportunities for underserved schools to participate in the program.

"The on-going news of school shootings continues to deeply impact our country and our colleagues. Our industry has a unique opportunity to step up by using our expertise, talents and connections on a very grassroots level to help secure all our schools, especially those in underserved communities," said Convergint CEO Ken Lochiatto.

Convergint's June 8th STEP Up efforts include security camera installations, cleaning and repairing exterior cameras, maintenance, beautification and other upgrades and professional analysis in eight schools in the following areas:

Atlanta , GA

, GA Austin, TX

Chicago , IL

, IL Cincinnati, OH

San Antonio , TX

For more information about Convergint Technologies' STEP Up initiative, how to donate materials or see if your local school can participate, go to www.convergint.com/STEPUp.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-security-company-steps-up-to-help-underserved-k-12-schools-across-the-us-strengthen-security-300662006.html

SOURCE Convergint Technologies

Related Links

https://www.convergint.com

