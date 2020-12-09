Global Security Industry Report 2020: While Commercial and Passenger-centric Industries Will See Steep Declines due to COVID-19, Opportunities in the Public Sector will Grow Exponentially
Dec 09, 2020, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity in the Global Security Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 has affected all industries across the globe. The security industry is no exception, and its spending, contracting processes, and business operations are being challenged by the pandemic. This research service discusses how security companies can maintain operations and serve customers throughout the crisis; it also analyzes how they will have to adapt to the new normal, which will make its presence felt when the major effects of COVID-19 have passed.
As part of this discussion, the study looks at how these companies can streamline their operational and customer-facing strategies to maintain business continuity, serve customers, and capitalize on opportunities to maintain growth, even during this period of economic slowdown and recovery.
The write-up highlights 2 recovery scenarios for the security industry, which will enable companies to prepare for 2 potential recovery types and structure their operational models accordingly.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- Covid-19 Impact Summary
- 2020 Market Outlook
- Revised State of the Security Industry Due to the Pandemic
- Key Forecast Criteria
- Scenario 1: Conservative Recovery Scenario Forecast
- Scenario 1: Conservative Recovery Scenario Forecast Discussion
- Scenario 2: Aspirational Recovery Scenario Forecast
- Scenario 2: Aspirational Recovery Scenario Forecast Discussion
- Other Forecast Trends: Impact on Demand
- Other Forecast Trends: Impact on the Supply Chain
- Security Industry: Future Outlook
- Security Industry: Future Outlook - Risk Mitigation
2. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities: Investment Areas for Consideration
- Security Industry: Growth Opportunities Throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic, Global, 2020-2025
- Growth Opportunities: Short-Term Security Solutions
- Growth Opportunities: Post-Covid Security Solutions
- Growth Opportunities: Long-Term Security Solutions
3. Companies to Action
4. Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wguny
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets