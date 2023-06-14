Global Security Inks Market Report 2023: Increasing Occurrences of Forgery and Counterfeiting Practices Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Inks Market Type - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The security inks market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2022 to USD 3.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2027.

The security ink market is witnessing growth due to the high circulation of currency and the need for anti-counterfeit technologies. There has been an increase in the circulation of fake notes, visas, and passports in recent years.

Offset is estimated to be the largest printing method segment of the security inks market.

The offset printing method segment, also called as offset lithographic printing is estimated to have the largest share of the security inks market and is expected to expand its market share during the forecast period, in terms of value. Offset printing is the most popular and widely used printing method with high and consistent image quality.

Offset printing finds its applications in government document printing, cheques, brand protection, asset management, and the generation of tickets and event pass.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing security ink market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness remarkable growth due to the extensive implementation of advanced security printing technology in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Also, governments of Asia Pacific countries are taking measures to prevent the misuse of fake currency, terror funding, and counterfeit passports. The demand is attributed to the rise in business, import-export, and new industry setups. Security labels is the fastest-growing end-use application in the security inks market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need for Security Inks for Consumer Safety
  • Increasing Occurrences of Forgery and Counterfeiting Practices
  • Growth in Banking & Financial Sector

Restraints

  • Growth in Digitization

Opportunities

  • Rise in Number of Identity Thefts

Challenges

  • Stringent Environmental Regulations in North American and European Countries

Companies Mentioned

  • Chroma Inks Usa
  • Chromatic Technologies Inc.
  • Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.
  • Dic Corporation (Sun Chemical)
  • Flint Group
  • Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation
  • Gans Ink & Supply
  • Gleitsmann Security Inks GmbH
  • Ink Tec Inc.
  • Kao Chimigraf Si.
  • Kao Collins Corporation
  • Marabu GmbH & Co. KG
  • Petrel
  • Shriram Veritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sicpa Holding SA
  • Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
  • T&K Toka Corporation
  • Toyo Ink Sc Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Wikoff Color Corporation
  • Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited

