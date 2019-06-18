Global Security Market Analysis, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global security market is poised to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81% over 2018–2025. Cybersecurity is the most crucial technology segment that is projected to grow at a faster rate than the overall security market, achieving a CAGR of 9.20% over the same period. An inevitable need for advanced security solutions to contain geopolitical instability, rising crime-terror nexus through prison-based radicalization, border conflicts, evolving business models and digital transformation will mark the growth of the security industry. The global security industry is going through a massive digital transformation through inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain technologies in security operations.



We provide diverse research services focused on existing and evolving markets across the aerospace, defense and security (ADS) markets, covering them at the global and regional levels. We provide specialist studies focused on specific product or market segments which present a deep dive opportunity for strategists and investors who wish to learn about the future state of any ADS market or product in terms of addressable markets, opportunities and future disruptions.



This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the key digital transformations happening in the physical and cybersecurity industry, the technological evolution that is ongoing, and the implications of those.It also discusses key aspects of industry megatrends and identifies areas of opportunities for the security industry and also areas where the industry will potentially add value in terms of helping the digital revolution being realized.



All security industry participants and the related industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of security industry and how it is looking to revolutionize the rest of the industries across the globe. Technology companies looking to feed into the digital transformation megatrend across the security domain in multiple market segments will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future.



• What are the key global security threats and challenges that end users are facing and how suppliers can support to mitigate them?

• What are the key global security trends impacting the demand and supply in the security market?

• Which key evolving security technologies are bringing disruptive changes in the value chain of security market from the perspective of both suppliers and end users?

• What are the key drivers and challenges impacting forecasts for the global electronic security and cybersecurity market by technologies and regions?

• How will the competitive landscape of the security market evolve based on new security business models and mergers & acquisitions by top industry participants?



