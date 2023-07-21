Global Security Policy Management Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030: Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, IBM and Sophos Among Key Players

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Policy Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Security Policy Management estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $647.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Security Policy Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$647.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

AlgoSec

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco

CoNetrix

FireMon, LLC

Forcepoint

HelpSystems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

iManage

Juniper Networks, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus

Odyssey Consultants Ltd

OPAQ

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Skybox Security Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Tufin

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Security Policy Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40x33y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets